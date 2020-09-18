Americans habitually believe all problems can be solved by money and technology, which largely explains why the nation’s migration patterns for the last 50 years have been west and south, toward sunshine and coastlines, despite the warnings, past and present.
But that money and technology have been no match against nature, as we are currently witnessing on the west coast with their fires and the south with their hurricanes and torrential rains. The prohibitive costs associated with these disasters are forcing conversations that should have been in play decades ago, but are now unavoidable.
If droughts continue to drain the aquifers in the west and south, then how do states respond? Phoenix has had 53 days of temperatures above 110 degrees, 20 more than the record. Will people remain if this becomes a constant? Florida has acknowledged there are parts of its shoreline [heavily developed] that cannot be protected from rising seas. So, who pays and do we keep paying for the same piece of property that keeps being swept out to sea? The list of challenges is so extensive it’s now estimated that 162 million Americans live in places that will be subject to a decline in the quality of their environment.
That’s every other American.
People are starting to figure this out, which is giving rise to the prospect of what’s being called a national migration from areas of risk, to areas of less risk. The “safer” locations? Places closer to the county’s interior and to the north. [Vermont’s looking good.]
But mass migrations come with their own set of problems and profound change, in particular the inevitable increase in the separation between the haves and the have nots. Mobility is something more easily afforded by the well off, leaving those who are not behind, along with the problems.
Figuring out how to respond to the impending challenges will be an all consuming task for the generations to come.
Committing ourselves to the steps necessary to avoid making things worse is before us now. The inevitability has been laid bare by Covid-19. The world’s economy was essentially shut down this year, resulting in a drop of between four and seven percent in CO2 emissions. To keep the Earth’s mean temperature at “acceptable levels” net emissions must fall to a little above zero by mid-century. That’s a 90 percent reduction for 30 years at a time when we’re predicted to add another two billion people to the world’s population and to triple the world’s gross domestic product.
The transition away from fossil fuels isn’t debatable. It’s how and and at what cost. But the cost issue is also becoming more palatable since we’re now averaging $210 billion a year in weather related costs… and rising.
Nothing like wind, fire and rain to chase us out of our comfort zones.
by Emerson Lynn