The University of Vermont Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center this week petitioned the Green Mountain Care Board for a mid-year rate increase of 10 percent, an unprecedented amount the hospitals say is necessary to combat inflation, to provide adequate care, and to protect the financial health of their organizations.
The crux of the hospitals’ crisis is labor; UVMMC is projecting a $107,724,442 increase in costs, and CVMC is looking at a $15,153,429 increase. Most of this reflects sky-high nursing and physician costs, along with pharmaceutical costs that are double the nation's rate of inflation.
The hospitals’ letter to the GMCB explained their circumstance: “As we have highlighted on numerous occasions, the issue the Network has been struggling with for years is that revenue inflation from all sources - Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial players - has not kept pace with cost inflation that is almost entirely outside of our ability, or that of any individual hospital or health network, to control. When that occurs, we become unable to continue to meet the needs of our communities, regardless of the volume of patients. Regrettably, after years of underfunding and our current year challenges, we have now reached that point.”
The increased rate request comes on the heels of a similar plea the week before by the Rutland Regional Medical Center, which asked the board for a mid-year hike of nine percent. That rate is over and above the 3.6 percent the regulators already had approved. Rutland administrators told the regulators services would need to be cut if the hospital’s rate request was denied.
Together, the three hospitals are the state’s largest and represent roughly three-quarters of the state’s health care budget. If the GMCB were to grant the requests, the burden would fall on the state’s commercial payers, primarily Blue Cross Blue Shield [BCBS] and MVP. They, in turn, would shift their costs to Vermont’s ratepayers.
That’s us.
Sarah Teachout, the director of government affairs for BCBS, implored the state’s regulators to “please remember the Vermonters who are paying these staggering bills.” Ms. Teachout said Vermonters do not have the resources to handle the increase in premiums that would be required.
She is correct. But the circumstances are even worse than they appear. The combination of medical inflation, upward pressure on wages, a scarcity of health care workers [including docs], and an older and sicker population to treat, point to a future of double-digit cost increases for at the least near term. And maybe longer.
In other words, it is doubtful UVMMC, CVMC and Rutland Medical Center will return to budget request levels the state’s regulators have demanded in the past, which is roughly 3.5 percent. With present inflationary pressures, we would be fortunate to see these three hospitals ask for budgets in the seven to ten percent range.
That is a problem if it persisted. A seven percent increase over 10 years is a doubling of costs. That is hard to imagine considering Vermonters think what they spend for health care now is too expensive.
If there were an easy answer it would have been discovered long ago. What we do know, however, is what we have does not work. And what does work with one hospital in one market, does not necessarily work in another.
For example, one of the core restrictions for hospitals is that their ability to generate new business [net patient revenue] is sharply restricted by regulators. But take Northwestern Medical Center as an example. If NMC were allowed to generate new streams of revenue then the hospital’s budget needs would be reduced. A reduced budget would mean less of a cost shift to the commercial providers, who, in turn, could temper their premium increases.
That would help Vermonters with the cost of their premiums.
Ultimately, this has to be the end game. Our hospitals have to have enough rein to explore their alternatives, understanding the current trend line is not sustainable. Today, that flexibility doesn’t exist. Nor does the incentive.
If this regulatory dissonance is not addressed and if we keep doing the same thing, year after year, Vermont’s regulatory example will be one other states will avoid, not emulate.
by Emerson Lynn
