The University of Vermont’s Board of Trustees last week approved what’s being called the Institute for Agroecology [IFA], an academic and practical response to the world’s growing concern about food security, sustainability and the public’s wellbeing.
Vice President for Research, Kirk Dombrowski, explained the program’s mission saying: “UVM’s Institute for Agroecology will be a national and international lighthouse for agroecology and will further revolutionize our growing research enterprise. The Institute will forge new connections between researchers, communities, students and farmers who will work together to push boundaries in impactful research, learning and action.”
The new program is, in part, a fulfillment of UVM’s land grant mission, which means helping the state confront its challenges. It would be difficult to find an issue more challenging than figuring out how to feed people and to do so efficiently, equitably and with minimal impact. Thus, the approved Institute is a welcome step in that direction.
But, we would offer an observation to UVM: Not all research happens on a college campus. To tell the story of agriculture’s potential, with all its subplots, requires residence in a place other than the middle of UVM’s Burlington campus.
A place like Franklin County, the state’s largest farming community. A place 30 minutes from UVM. A place whose agricultural heritage is second to none. Learn to tell your story here, and you can tell it anywhere.
We bring this up because understanding all facets of how food is grown, distributed and paid for is central to our being. Bringing agriculture out of the barn and onto Main Street is what could promote the synergy and support needed to rebuild agriculture in a sustainable manner.
Ernesto Mendez, who will be the IFA’s faculty director, was quoted as saying: “Agroecology offers an alternative paradigm for food and farming that will build back agricultural biodiversity, confront the climate crisis, address inequity and activate the power of farmers and citizens through transformation that aim for a thriving society and planet.”
Okay, but if the “power of farmers and citizens” is to be realized, you need to be amongst the farmers and citizens. What if a store front in the middle of St. Albans City’s downtown were part of that mission? Think of the existing relationships that could be part of the Institute’s exercise: Ben & Jerry’s, the St Albans Cooperative Creamery, Franklin Foods, Perrigo Nutritionals, Barry Callebaut, UVM’s Extension Service, etc. Franklin County is the New England’s largest milk producer and also produces the most maple syrup. Could our agricultural pedigree be any better? Think of the expertise they could lend.
UVM also needs to keep in mind that the value of the “Institute for Agroecology” will eventually be determined by its ability to tell its story. The better the story, the easier it is to spread. And it is easier for a story to be good if the people telling the story are the people who make their living toiling the land, or those who directly depend on those who do.
That’s most of Franklin County.
So here is a message to UVM President Suresh Garamella and to those tasked with building the Institute for Agroecology into what we can only hope will be a game changer for agriculture and how it affects the planet: Work with us [the agricultural center of New England] to be a featured part of your story.
By Emerson Lynn
