Philosophy professor Crispin Sartwell this week wrote an Op-ed for the New York Times asking if Jelly Roll could heal the “broken soul of America.” The writer, a recovering addict, has buried a brother and two step-brothers, also addicts, and he was searching for salvation, recounting the lines from a Jelly Roll song: “All of this drinking and smoking is hopeless, but feel like it’s all that I need, something inside of me’s broken, I hold on to anything that sets me free.”
Jelly Roll - whose name is Jason DeFord - has been around for more than a decade but only now has stepped into his mega-star role as a country singer and rapper. His fame has come about not because he has survived his addictions and criminal convictions but because he’s embraced their truth. They are not part of his past, but his present, and his pain is the pain millions-upon-millions of Americans wake up with every day. He speaks to them.
As Mr. Sartwell put it, Jelly Roll sings “with a gospel-and-rap-inflected brand of country that plumbs the depths of addiction, regret, grief and helplessness…an expression not just of musical tastes, but also of a desperate national hunger for healing and recovery.”
Jelly Roll’s story is a compelling one. Beyond compelling, in fact. So are the stories of his followers. A YouTube video of his will attract a hundred million followers, and the comment section will include 50,000-plus people who have lived similar lives of addiction, loss, loneliness and regret. They are his troops and, he, their leader. They feel his empathy know his struggle remains, as does theirs. But they don’t feel quite as alone when they see the masses who line up for his concerts, or who respond to him through social media channels. His sincerity rings authentic, whereas so many of our messages do not.
Mr. Sartwell says he’s found a preacher in Jelly Roll, someone with a “much-needed dose of both reality and spirituality.”
How our society could ever broaden Jelly Roll’s appeal is an unknown, and maybe it’s not doable. But he does exemplify the need for reconciliation and societal connection. And he makes us consider other things far more mundane than Jelly Roll’s personal story.
Little things. Things that addiction uses to get its first hold. For example, statistics show that vaping and e-cigarettes are gaining hold of our youth. The Vermont Legislature last session considered a bill to ban the retail sale of “flavored cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and e-liquids.” The bill would also investigate the ability to legally restrict such products.
It is an important piece of legislation and passed the Senate, only to be held up in the House. The hope is that the House acts on it quickly next session and that the governor signs it into law.
In the addiction world, isn’t this small stuff? No. It isn’t. As the use of vaping, e-cigarettes, etc., grows, so does the medical evidence that points to its addictive qualities. It’s the same old story. Big Tobacco has found another way to profit at the expense of the public’s health.
Vermont spends almost $350 million every year to treat tobacco-related illnesses, which translates to a $759 cost each year for every Vermont household.
So, not only are these companies creating and feeding our addictions [and making tons of money], they are costing us hundreds of millions of dollars each year. Do we not care?
Debating the merits of menthol-flavored e-cigarettes and candy vaping may sound trivial in the Jelly Roll world of addiction and run-ins with the law. And it’s a given vaping will not make it to one of his song’s lyrics. But if you can’t summon the will to start here, then what hope is there that we can ever wrap our arms around a problem that is Jelly Roll’s size?
By Emerson Lynn
