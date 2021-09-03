Patients are being forced to wait for unacceptably long periods of time to see their doctors and the Vermont Agency of Human Services is launching an investigation to find out why, how wide spread the problem is, and what can be done. The investigation was prompted by a Seven Days story chronicling the issues experienced by Vermonters at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
The problem is not UVMMC specific. Every hospital in Vermont is experiencing the same issue at one level or another. There isn’t a hospital in Vermont with spare beds. They are all full.
If we are to be honest, we should be surprised by very little of this.
Obviously, part of the immediate issue is the amount of care that was delayed by the pandemic. Hospitals are being deluged by patients who simply delayed getting care during Covid. That cohort is a sizable percentage of the overflow hospitals are experiencing today. We’re jamming 18 months of delayed care into a system that is busy in normal times. [What did we think was going to happen?] That increased demand is being compounded by the Delta variant and the surge in the virus we’re presently experiencing. Hospitals from one end of the state to the other are wrestling with staffing shortages, partly because of the virus, and partly because it’s difficult to recruit nurses and doctors; a problem we share with all other states.
But part of the problem is also of our own making and it's coming home to roost. We have a regulatory system - the Green Mountain Care Board - that is focused more on the cost of services than providing the care necessary for Vermonters.
It’s good that the Vermont Agency of Human Services - headed by Mike Smith - is committed to investigating the access issues Vermonters are having, but, as Mr. Smith said, this is something that goes far beyond UVMMC. It’s all hospitals. And it can’t be truly addressed unless the regulator’s role is understood and put into context with what’s happening statewide.
The timing of the investigation is perhaps providential. We’re getting to the point that if we don’t correct the flaws within in the regulatory system the problems we have today are going to look small by comparison within the decade, if not sooner.
When UVMMC made its budget presentation before the GMCB in August there were two slides of profound importance. The first [printed elsewhere on this page] is a graph that shows a doubling of the percentage of people in Chittenden County over the age of 65 by 2040. That same graph has Franklin County staring at the same percentage increases. [Northwestern Medical Center has forecast a 20 percent increase in this age group within the next five years.]
The second slide shows the per person increase in health care costs as we age. It costs us an average of $6,406 per person when people are between the ages of 45 and 64. It costs us $11,316 per person when people are 65 and older. Almost double.
That is a tsunami of increased costs and services heading our way. It cannot be met with today’s regulatory system focusing on net patient revenue restrictions and pegging hospital rate increases below the cost of medical inflation. We are about to be swamped and we’re all sitting in tea cups. Oblivious.
For us to avoid the cost and disruption that comes with inaction, we will need to rethink the roles of our hospitals and the resources of each. For example, the growth of UVMMC doesn’t work if it comes at the expense of hospitals like NMC, or Copley in Morrisville, or Porter in Middlebury, or Central Vermont Medical Center outside Montpelier. Each of those hospitals will need to be as financially strong as they can be, something measured, in part, by the percentage of their local markets they service for in-patient needs. These hospitals cannot be outpatient service facilities with all other services sent to UVMMC. It doesn’t work now and as the demand for services increases - courtesy of an aging population - it will become less so. If each of the hospitals that surround UVMMC were to provide services locally that are now being referred to UVMMC, how would that affect UVMMC’s accessibility needs? We need to know; this should be part of Mr. Smith’s investigation. This may be a way our community hospitals can help.
But the investigation should also provide Mr. Smith with the opportunity to change how the state’s regulatory body addresses our health care system’s needs, and how it can address the demographic challenges coming our way.
This is not a can we can afford to kick down the road.
Our health depends on it. Literally.
by Emerson Lynn
