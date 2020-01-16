On Town Meeting Day South Burlington voters will be asked to support a proposed $210,000,000 complex for their middle school, their high school and an athletic complex, a project that will raise the property tax on a $350,000 South Burlington home by an estimated $1,500 a year for the next 32 years. [Those who are income-sensitized are spared.]
The proposed structure is spectacular and it’s intended to meet the next generations’ educational needs, as one might expect with a $210 million price tag. It’s replete with all the amenities, including a 200-meter indoor track [which is larger than UVM’s indoor track] and a 750-person performance arts theatre. Nothing was spared.
It’s an audacious request. South Burlington is among the highest income communities in the state, but, that said, a $210 million school building and the increased tax rate it prompts, would have to give South Burlington voters pause. As affluent as South Burlington may be there are still far more home owners there without children, than with, and that level hike in the property tax could easily have an effect on home values.
But South Burlington’s new school project, while the most expensive, is one of many in the school construction pipeline, the total of which is an estimated $565 million. That $565 million only covers expected maintenance and construction projects between now and 2023. Looking out beyond that experts are suggesting a total cost of closer to $2 billion.
Here’s the problem: Vermont lawmakers imposed a moratorium on state aid for school construction projects in 2007, as the Great Recession hit. The moratorium remains. To lift the moratorium would require finding a funding source.
Shelburne Rep. Kate Wade, chair of the House Education Committee, was quoted in a Vermont Public Radio story as saying: “I do believe that we’re facing a tsunami of [infrastructure] requests coming forward.”
Requests that top the $565 million level qualify as a tsunami.
If Vermont’s student population was growing, part of the new construction cost would be palatable. We’re not. We’ve lost 30,000 students from our peak enrollment in the early 1990s, and we continue to lose, and are expected to do so for the next decade.
What we’re experiencing is declining enrollment compounded by the normal wear and tear on existing school structures. Maintenance needs remain regardless of the number of students being taught.
The concern, which is very real, is that this burden will fall disproportionately on the most rural parts of the state, the places where the demographics are most troubling, the places where there are far fewer students, and places in which the school buildings are in disrepair. This is coming to the fore just as the state is at the tail end of the school consolidation effort required by Act 46.
It was Act 46 that addressed the profound drop in the number of students attending school. The forced consolidation [with incentives for those who were the first to respond] is what makes the existing school construction crunch less than it would be otherwise.
The purpose behind Act 46 — to reduce education’s physical footprint and to consolidate the governance structure — remains as a constant in the state’s existing need to review which schools need upkeep and which schools still need to be consolidated.
From a financial perspective we’re all in this together. If, for example, South Burlington voters approve the $210 million school proposal a percentage of the cost is shared by us all. We pay for our schools through the education fund; the choices made statewide are reflected in the established tax rate. Whereas the South Burlington voters might be affected to a greater extent, their “number” is part of the yield used by the state to calculate property taxes statewide. And voters elsewhere have no say in that choice.
The only alternative to soften the blow is for the Legislature to identify a new funding source specially tailored to meet the state’s school construction needs. And exactly no one is leaping into that political space, given that we already spend more per student than almost any other state, and given that we are still losing a thousand students each year.
Yet, if not addressed, we will continue to see our more affluent communities, those who are better able to afford new construction, continue making their construction requests. What happens, then, to Vermont’s poorer towns where the populations are in decline and their schools are falling apart? If there is no means by which these towns can fund the necessary repairs, or new construction, then the decline in those towns will accelerate. Any plans to spur growth in those areas will be stillborn.
And yet, the taxpayers in those same towns, the ones with the most challenging demographics, will find their property bills inching up as the South Burlingtons of the state build new schools.
For Vermonters who live in towns with strong grand lists and stable [and slightly growing populations] they are somewhat protected. For Vermonters who don’t and who live in our most rural environs, the future looks even more challenging. But no matter how it’s viewed it’s a significant part of the state’s education picture that needs tending. At present, it’s a half billion dollar problem we’re willfully ignoring.
by Emerson Lynn