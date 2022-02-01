The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy is considering legislation that would put in place a system of “environmental justice” which means ensuring that the enforcement of environmental laws and regulations is done in a way that treats people of all color, races, national origin or income fairly and that the often marginalized groups be meaningfully involved.
Ten states have put such policies in place, 13 others, including Vermont, have applicable legislation pending. As a concept, it’s not new. Environmental justice had its beginning in the early 1980s when minority politicians began to voice the belief that the “environment” of the urban poor was every bit as concerning as what was happening to endangered species. It was President Bill Clinton who, in 1994, issued an executive order that tied environmental justice to each cabinet department’s mission.
Twenty-eight years later, we’re not even half there as a nation. It’s a tough slog. Few things are more difficult than figuring out how to give disadvantaged groups substantially more resources. That may be particularly true in Vermont which is roughly 95 percent white. The group with the highest percentage of the disadvantaged would be low-income Vermonters.
From a political perspective, the legislation checks all the boxes. It’s as politically correct as a piece of legislation could get. Anyone who challenges the bill could easily be branded as a racist, or elitist.
But there is a difference between challenging the bill for its intent and raising questions as to its potential for success, the trade-offs that would be required, and how it would be administered.
There is a lot to understand about the legislation that isn’t apparent or hasn’t been reported in a way to which most Vermonters have access.
For example, the legislation states: “The State shall spend at least 55 percent of environmental, renewable energy, climate mitigation, transportation, and climate resilience funds in designated environmental justice populations and overburdened or underserved communities...” How was the 55 percent figure determined? Is it high, or low? And how would the 55 percent figure impact the completion of the environmental task at hand? What are the trade-offs?
The legislation also piles an enormous burden on state agencies to gather massive amounts of information in a short amount of time. If the bill were to be passed and signed into law this session, the state, for example, would have until December 15 to find the “percentage of funding for the last three years that has been spent in communities where some portion of the community is designated as an environmental justice population...”
A year later, the law would require agencies to show how environmental justice criteria “were used for awarding grants and prioritizing program funding for the prior fiscal year. The report should show, at the census block group level, the level of public funds, or publicly leveraged funds, used for what projects.”
A census block group is what the federal government uses to tally the population and the necessary demographic information to understand what’s going on at the smallest level. For example, St. Albans has five “blocks” all by its lonesome. The state would be required to produce the necessary information on all five of our census blocks by this December.
Does the State have the internal resources to get that amount of work done by December and to have it be done well? According to the state agencies that would be involved, the answer is no.
Why the rush, if it can’t be done correctly?
The proposed law would set up two groups to oversee the law, the first would be the Environmental Justice Advisory Council. The second would be the Interagency Council on Environmental Justice. The first would be made up of 15 members, all of whom must be “committed to achieving environmental justice.” The group is then empowered to guide state agencies on how to incorporate environmental justice into state agency “procedures and decision making.” The group would also, by majority vote, review and approve each agency’s community engagement plan.
It’s unclear as to how disputes between the state agencies and the advisory council would be settled, just as it’s unclear how communities can be certain their needs and their information is being properly assimilated.
Few would argue the need to make sure the “environment” in which Vermonters live and work would be as clean, open, safe, and fair as resources can provide. It’s an economic development argument that plays to our collective advantage, an argument that’s overlooked.
But it’s also important to understand that Vermont’s demographics are far different than most states and the language used elsewhere is less applicable here. As the bill’s sponsors push the bill forward, it would be helpful for them to explain how their proposal would work, why it’s necessary to rush it, how it would be managed by state agencies already understaffed, and what we could realistically expect to change.
The answers have to be better than something that's simply politically correct.
By Emerson Lynn
