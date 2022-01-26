The thing about an “existential crisis”, as the climate change challenge is being termed, is that to deal with it you have to think “existentially.” If it’s truly a crisis, then act accordingly, which means being open to ideas that are new, or painful, or at odds with established patterns.
In the column below, Tom Evslin, formerly of the Jim Douglas administration and an entrepreneur with some deep experience in the energy industry, did just that. He made the observation, and did the math, pointing out that the cheapest and easiest way for Vermont to meet its carbon reduction goals by 2025 is reforestation. He quoted the website Reforestration Hub, which noted that Vermont has 536,000 acres that could be reforested and that the reduction in CO2 would be roughly 3.63 million tons per year. According to Mr. Evslin, with the progress already made, we would only have to reforest 77 percent of the 536,000 acres and would easily meet our goals.
Mr. Evslin’s objective is to get the reader to understand that removing greenhouse gases from the environment is just as important as “avoiding a ton of emissions.” And much, much cheaper. As a matter of efficiency and cost, reforestation has been found to be the cheapest way to remove greenhouse gases, on a per dollar spent basis.
Here’s where it gets interesting: To get this done would require landowners [mostly farmers] to allow open land to be reforested. Perhaps counterintuitively that doesn’t require planting new trees, it just means standing still, doing nothing, and allowing the natural growth to do its thing. As any farmer will tell you, it doesn’t take long. [Once upon a time Vermont was 20 percent forest and 80 percent open; the reverse is true today.]
But it would require the shuttering of many of Vermont’s dairy farms, which is as close to heresy as you can get. Vermont without dairy farms is like a husk of corn without the ear. [Or New Hampshire.]
Mr. Evslin’s point is to understand the options. Farmers would not be regulated out of business, they would be offered a price. He suggested a high price of $4,000 an acre. He also noted that the state has spent a shade less than $300 million over the last decade on programs to support dairy farmers, the result being almost 400 fewer farmers. He brought up the obvious which is that much of the pollution streaming into our waters comes from dairy farms, which also demands a cost from the public to clean up.
There are also the personal parts of the dairy business in Vermont; it’s been hard to make a living being a dairy farmer with the price support system being what it is, the average age of a dairy farmer is 60-years plus, fewer people are getting into the business, and they get little to no time off.
The old saw is that everything has a price. If a farmer could get enough to retire the farm’s debts and to live comfortably going forward, knowing that the reforestation of the land was a valuable part of the climate change fight, perhaps a meaningful percentage of today’s dairy farmers would be open for an offer.
It’s unlikely that Mr. Evslin’s thoughts will get any traction. It will be opposed by the “renewable-industrial complex” for the simple reason that if the cash goes to the farmers, it doesn’t go to them. It’s a fight for the money. There’s also more political appeal to reducing emissions than to reducing the greenhouse gases already there, for the same reason.
Of course, both are possibilities if instead of opposing proposals being viewed as zero-sum options they were considered as the best of both worlds.
The question: Will we treat the problem as being urgent, and consider all options, or will it be a gallop to the public money trough?
by Emerson Lynn
