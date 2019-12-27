When the Legislature convenes in January it’s a given that legislators will be dealing with abuse issues exposed at the women’s prison in South Burlington. How legislators respond to proposed changes will determine whether Vermont’s correctional system will function any differently than it has.
The proposed changes, as offered by Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, include three central tenets:
• That drug testing should be required of corrections officers
• That hiring standards for corrections officers should be raised
• That confidential agreements be reviewed that presently allow corrections staff to be moved to other positions, at a higher rate of pay than the position merits, perhaps neglecting the conditions that prompted what only could be called a demotion
In the interim, there will be an independent investigation of the state’s corrections system, one primarily focused on the women’s prison. It’s expected to last through the legislative session.
No one can know in advance what the investigation will reveal, but that should not affect what is being asked of legislators to consider, and it should not affect how Mr. Smith pushes forward.
The proposals are common sense changes that one would expect the public to embrace.
Drug testing for correctional officers should be an absolute. It’s ridiculous that it’s not in place. More than half of all offenders have drug related issues. Having correction officers who also use drugs creates a nexus between the jailer and the jailed that not only perpetuates the use of drugs, but one that provides the jailer leverage over the jailed, which invites abuse. That was the central charge laid out in the reporting by Seven Days.
The state employees union has already said it opposes the idea of drug testing, contending that the majority of the state’s correctional officers are “upstanding” employees and that the problem rests at the top, not with the officers.
No one questions the fact the problem rests with the few, but the union’s opposition makes no sense when it comes to the well being of those it represents. Those who do not use drugs are open to drug testing knowing that a drug free workplace is a safer, better place to work. Being in a workplace that has no means of knowing is a workplace at risk and one in which trust between officers is tough to establish.
Mr. Smith is correct in going after supervisors within the system who have been demoted for whatever reason, but found jobs elsewhere within the system, ostensibly a practice that places a highly paid supervisor in a lower-paid position, but at the same high level pay.
There are few things more corrosive in the workplace than people who are essentially rewarded for doing a poor job. If there are no standards for those at the top, then there is little incentive for people in the mid to lower levels of state government to do their jobs the best they can be done.
The example being offered is Edward Adams, who was demoted last year from his position as superintendent of the Springfield prison to a probation officer, yet he still gets the $94,000 paycheck accorded the superintendent’s position. Why? [Mr. Adams was also superintendent of the women’s prison for 18 months before taking the Springfield position.]
As Mr. Smith hints, Mr. Adams’ case is not unique. As Mr. Smith says, that practice has to end. The state’s union makes it clear that its position is to defend the practice; after all, those in question are all members of the same union.
Once again, that makes no sense. Nothing offends workers more than a buddy system that protects those at the top no matter the offense. Nothing is more corrosive to the core of a union’s membership than the double-standard treatment of supervisors who don’t have to play by the same rules.
The admonition that a “crisis is something not to be wasted” fits. The Phil Scott administration and the Legislature have before them an opportunity to truly change how the Department of Corrections is run. The objective, treating inmates responsibly and creating a safer more professional work environment for state employees, should be something that unites those on both sides of the political aisle.
by Emerson Lynn