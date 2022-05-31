“I think it would be an absolute catastrophe if the candidate representing us on the left was Molly Gray. She is a corporatist Democrat.” Those were the words of state Senator Becca Balint as she stood before members of the Vermont Progressive Party last week straining to get its support for her bid to replace Rep. Peter Welch. It’s also an example of the war underway within the Democratic Party between the far left and its more centered moderate wing, a war that, along with Ms. Balint, includes Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
This division is a key reason state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale decided to drop her candidacy for Vermont’s open congressional seat just before the filing deadline last week. Not only had she blown through a good share of the money she raised, but she saw it was not getting her anywhere, and to remain in the race would mean splitting the progressives’ vote with Ms. Balint, which would play to Ms. Gray’s favor. It is a bit odd it took Ms. Hinsdale five months to figure out what was intuitive from the outset, but that’s another story.
With Ms. Hinsdale out of the race, and with Ms. Balint picking up her endorsement, it’s widely assumed the race is now between Ms. Balint and Ms. Gray. And because there is not a wide gap between the two candidates on the issues, Ms. Balint has chosen to attack Ms. Gray’s character [“corporatist Democrat”] calling into question her values, suggesting the people who have contributed to her campaign do not have Vermont's best interests at heart.
And the media repeats it. It's good clickbait.
Here’s where it becomes amusing, to the point of being farcical. Ms. Gray is being labeled the “establishment’s” candidate because she worked in Washington D.C. and developed close relationships with Rep. Peter Welch and Sen. Patrick Leahy. The people she met - former staffers of both - got to know her and believed in her abilities. They contributed to her campaign. [Anyone shocked by that?]
So, let’s pause for a second. Consider this: Had Mr. Leahy decided to run for a ninth term in the Senate and had Mr. Welch opted to run for another term in the House, the impugned contributors to Ms. Gray’s campaign would then be the same contributors to Mr. Leahy and Mr. Welch. But we would not be reading stories about Mr. Leahy and Mr. Welch being “establishment” candidates. We would not be reading stories about either being “corporatist Democrats.” And we would not be slamming the character of the lobbyists [many of their former staff members] who were contributing to Mr. Leahy’s or Mr. Welch’s campaign.
Ms. Balint’s attack on Ms. Gray’s acceptance of money from lobbyists also rings hollow since she does as well. It’s the age-old quip that “my money comes from people who are good, yours comes from people who are bad.” The media often buys into the argument, citing the total amounts of lobbyists’ money raised. But, as a matter of principle, the distinction is one without a difference. Both Ms. Balint and Ms. Gray accept money from lobbyists; no one’s money is any purer than anyone else’s. To say one candidate is less honorable than another because they accepted a little more is buying into the argument that being a little pregnant is different than being a lot pregnant. When you cash the lobbyist's check, you cash the check.
For the average Vermonter, much of this is just political noise. And, one would think, a bit beneath what they would wish for in Vermont’s lone congressional race. If ever there were a time to focus on the issues before us …. inflation, government spending, climate change, jobs, affordable housing, health care, the war in Ukraine, gun control, equity, diversity, immigration, our infrastructure, broadband to rural areas, education, Covid … this would be it.
Instead of calling fellow Democrats names, and a ridiculous one at that, perhaps Ms. Balint could be part of a discussion that leads us forward, and away from the name-calling. We’ve had enough of that from the Republicans, led by a former president who is a bit of a name-caller himself.
By Emerson Lynn
(1) comment
Your Editorials are printed in such a small font, I cannot read them. How do I fix this?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.