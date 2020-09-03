A 94-page report was released this week that examined the various costs required for the Vermont Legislature to resume its work in January, adjusted for COVID-19. A decision is in the offing since it will take some time to make the arrangements, or to do the necessary construction before the session begins in January.
Here’s a thought: The least expensive option is to continue doing what legislators have been doing since March, which is to conduct their business remotely. It’s not perfect. But it’s worked reasonably well and it also lends itself to some creative thought going forward. Is it to our collective advantage to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to rejigger things in Montpelier so that Legislators can congregate as they have in the past knowing in advance that it’s temporary?
No. It’s not.
And why would we consider spending $85,000 to get the Barre Auditorium in shape to house legislators to listen to whomever is elected governor deliver his inaugural or budget address?
We shouldn’t. We’re a society obviously comfortable with its screens. The governor can make his address from his office, or his home, or the top of Mount Mansfield. We can all tune in.
That $85,000 buys a lot of food for those in need.
The report goes to great lengths to explain what would need to be done to the statehouse to make it safe for legislators and the public to return. It’s made clear it will look nothing like it has in the past. It couldn’t. The statehouse is a collection of small rooms; standing room only. Germ heaven.
The virus will still be with us when the session convenes in January. The hope is that a vaccine will be in place by the following year, which makes any consequential change to the statehouse an extravagance the taxpayer ought not fund.
When the Joint Legislative Management Committee meets — which will be soon — it should ask for the patience of fellow legislators and opt for the session to be conducted remotely. Just as it’s been conducted for the last portion of this year’s session.
Here’s the bigger picture: As legislators conduct the next session remotely they should also explore how operating remotely could be adapted into a model that is more efficient, more representative and more inviting than the traditional model we have.
The driving force behind this exercise is understanding that asking legislators to serve from January through most of May excludes most Vermonters who are employed from even seeking the positions. If we continue to pay legislators at the paltry levels they are paid now, nothing will change. But if the work of a legislator were stretched out over 12 months rather than four to five, then perhaps younger, employed Vermonters would opt to run for office. They could keep their jobs, and serve in the Legislature.
There are other considerations, which include using technology to expand the reach of legislators, and their work, to the general public. These are potentials that will never be explored if this opportunity is not seized.
Rather than spend money we don’t have, the legislative leadership should stay remote and take this opportunity to explore all other options.
by Emerson Lynn