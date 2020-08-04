Educators must feel a bit like Atlas, the Greek god condemned to stand on the western horizon and hold up the sky on his shoulders. He was barren of company and the weight upon his shoulders caused his knees to buckle and arms to tremble. It was a heavy, lonely lift.
When school starts on Sept. 8th, educators, teachers and parents will be tossed into a maelstrom not of their making, and one that carries with it the burden of educating the next generation of Vermonters. Also a heavy lift.
According to the Agency of Education, the number of families opting to homeschool their children has jumped dramatically. If that happens, it affects the property tax structure since the state funding formula is based, in part, on how many students attend each school. But that’s just the beginning. If the state’s revenue picture proves to be as dire as predicted, then everything about our schools and how they are operated will be up for review as school boards try to figure out their budgets for the next school year.
It’s all a bit like catching the sniffles and a month later ending up with pneumonia. Covid-19 hit us as winter was slipping away and while we thought the shutdown was as bad as it could get, we’re just learning about the ramifications, present and future.
It’s a mess. And it’s gonna be a mess for a long time. Particularly for schools. The sooner that is understood the sooner we can make the necessary adjustments. For us to consider anything other than a model built upon flexibility is an exercise in futility. We haven’t a clue which path this pandemic will lead us down; we need a plan B, and a plan C, D and E.
Those plans will have to deal with several common denominators, which include unplanned-for-expenses, a drop in student attendance, teachers who elect not to return to the classroom, parents who work and who can’t find daycare options and students who do not have the tools or services to be taught remotely. Then, there are the issues that will follow; how do we handle children who fall behind through no fault of their own? How do we address the issues of social isolation?
We don’t have the answers. No one does. That’s not the concern. The worry is about today’s political climate and whether there is the leadership required to stand above partisanship, to forego political gain so that hard truths may prevail. Answers will become self-evident if this sort of leadership is in place.
If not, Atlas’s burden falls a little harder on us all. It’s not something we can shrug off.
by Emerson Lynn