For Vermonters following the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, his fund-raising numbers for the last quarter were nothing short of remarkable. His $34.5 million was tops among his Democratic rivals and it came on the heels of a heart attack that would have crippled most candidates. Yet the Bern continues.
But Mr. Sanders’ fundraising skills were shared by his competitors as well. Former Vice President Joe Biden had his best fundraising quarter with $22.7 million. Former Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg raised a surprising $24.7 million, his best ever and Andrew Yang, the former tech entrepreneur, who is polling less than five percent in the polls, raised an astounding $16.5 million, which is more than Mr. Biden raised in the third quarter. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has yet to report her totals, but she expects to raise in the neighborhood of $17 million.
These totals don’t include the campaigns of billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer. Mr. Bloomberg will miss the first four primaries but has already spent $140 million on television advertising in states with primaries in early to mid March. Mr. Steyer isn’t spending at that level, but his deep pockets will allow him to stay in the primary for as long as he wishes.
And that’s the problem.
With less than a month to go before the primaries begin in earnest [the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary] typically we begin to see the leaders emerge and the also rans drop out. That’s not happening. The race is as fluid as it has ever been and there is every reason to believe that it could be a long way down the primary calendar before any of the major contenders call it quits.
There is a good chance that no candidate will reach the total necessary to claim the nomination on the convention’s first ballot, something that hasn’t happened for a half century. That likelihood increases as the strength of the individual campaigns persists.
The question becomes one of timing. The Democratic convention is held mid July, which means that if the nominee is not known until then Democrats will have three short months to mount their battle against President Trump. Mr. Trump, meanwhile, will continue to run his campaign unopposed and he will continue to rake in the cash. The president raised $46 million in the last quarter, far surpassing Mr. Sanders’ numbers, and that was in the midst of his impeachment.
Common wisdom among Democratic operatives is that the party is best served if those who do have the money but don’t have a path to the nomination step aside and allow the party to coalesce around a single nominee, thus giving the candidate, and the party, the time and ability to focus on the campaign against Mr. Trump.
Mr. Biden continues to hold about a 10 percentage point lead over his competitors, and even if he is able to hold that lead beyond Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, can anyone see Mr. Sanders dropping out until the very last possible moment? Or Elizabeth Warren. Or Mr. Buttigieg? Or Mr. Bloomberg or Mr. Steyer?
The Democrats have been down this path once before — in 2016. It was then that Hillary Clinton had the nomination but Mr. Sanders hung on. His supporters took a pass during the general election and in so doing cost the party the nomination, giving us Donald J. Trump.
Democrats are terrified of a repeat.
But it’s understandable that these candidates would hold on to the very last primary, particularly if a brokered convention becomes even a remote possibility. After the first ballot, the rules change, and to candidates who have spent the last year campaigning 24/7 hope springs eternal. It’s like people buying a lottery ticket, the odds are formidable, but you never know.
Meanwhile, the fundraising prowess of these top tier candidates — all five of them — allows them to spend what is necessary to take down their rivals, fellow Democrats. Time and money that is not being devoted to the battle against Mr. Trump.
It’s too soon to judge, obviously, what will happen and when. But it’s becoming clearer and clearer that this primary season will not end anytime soon. Saddle up, it’s going to be a long, bumpy ride.
By Emerson Lynn