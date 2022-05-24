Congressional Democrats are pushing to have one last moment with President Joe Biden before he makes any move to cancel student loan debt. They see the president’s role as one that could be pivotal in November’s mid-term election. But, to them, for it to be meaningful it has to be big, much bigger than the president has thus far hinted he may support.
Included in that Democratic push for something "big" is Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, who continues to advocate for complete forgiveness, costing an estimated 1.6 trillon dollars.
Politically, the push is understandable. Kind of. At least for the 45 million people who are still paying off their college loans. Loan forgiveness is akin to stuffing money into the loan holder's pockets. And Democrats would be only too happy to remind all 45 million of them which party was responsible for the beneficence before the November vote.
If we continue to consider the idea from a political perspective, there is also a downside that could, and almost certainly would overwhelm the supposed advantages. If the president [and the Democratic Party] followed Mr. Sanders’ path and forgave all student loan debt, how would that make the countless millions who paid their loans feel? And what about the students [and their parents] who follow? Can they expect a forgiveness program of their own?
It's a television script for Republicans that writes itself.
And, obviously, such a massive forgiveness program would be extremely regressive since they favor better-off Americans. More than a third of all college loans are owed by students from the wealthiest 20 percent of American households. That’s a problem. A stroke from the president’s pen does not erase the obligation to the system. Whereas the few who benefit are happy, everyone else is not. It’s the taxpayer who gets to pick up the tab, a message not lost on Republicans.
As a political message, it is fraught with peril for Democrats. They would be the ones telling the holders of the loans that their loans were forgiven. At the same time they would have to transfer that “forgiveness” to everyone else, i.e., those who do not have student debt, those who did not go to college, and to those who went to college, incurred the debt, but paid their loans off.
If we’re talking sheer numbers - which is what an election is - that “forgiveness” creates two groups: first, is the 45 million getting their loans forgiven, second is the 195 million who either didn’t go to college or went to college but paid off their loans as was expected.
That’s bad math for any Democrat who has to answer to constituents who want to know why it is they are being asked to pay for a college grad’s loan when no one came to their aid when they were in need.
The far left, of which Mr. Sanders is the lead disciple, would answer by saying the people paying the bill would be the country’s billionaires. All 735 of them. But by now, that’s an empty vessel. It’s a promise that will never happen. And we know that. It’s not feasible now, nor has it ever been.
The timing of such a proposal is also atrocious. We’re in an inflationary spiral. Transferring the $1.6 trillion onto the backs of taxpayers already shouldering a federal debt topping $22 trillion hardly seems fiscally prudent. How is it sound economic policy to continue the overstimulation of the economy? And how does simply forgiving college debt do anything to improve future college affordability? How would it affect higher education itself if there is no incentive for students to consider their future earning potential matched against the cost of attending?
It’s not that the burden of college debt is trivial. It’s not. But dealing with the issue, and doing it correctly will take a varied approach far beyond the single stroke of President Biden’s pen. The only immediate help the president should offer is to students from families with limited means, which is defensible.
That will not satisfy the left-wing of the Democratic Party [which is in the midst of a battle against Democratic moderates for the party’s future] but it is sounder policy and better politics for the party writ large.
by Emerson Lynn
