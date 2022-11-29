The national media is focused on the “eruption” of unrest in China, carrying newscasts of protests in the nation’s largest cities. The intensive coverage is warranted because protests in China are relatively rare and those protesting put their safety at risk when they are in the streets facing down the nation’s police. The authoritarian government of Xi JinPing does not tolerate opposition.
The reason for the protests is the government’s “zero-Covid” policy, which is in its fourth year. The country has seen a dramatic increase in the number of Covid cases which has prompted the government to shut things down in places where the virus has spiked. The protesters, mostly young, undoubtedly speak for a wide swath of the Chinese people. They want their lives to be as they were before Covid. They are exhausted by the four years of isolation and the disruption of their everyday lives. They yearn for a return to normalcy.
It is easy to sympathize. We have roughly the same number of new cases that China is experiencing; how would we respond if the state imposed the same lockdown requirements we had when the virus first took hold?
Not well.
In fact, for most, it’s not an option. We want our businesses open, our children in school, and our freedom of movement.
Even if we were exposed to a new virus, and the “orders” were given to stay at home, the opposition would be immense.
That said, we need to recognize what is being sacrificed by pretending Covid is past tense. As a country, we’re seeing roughly 40,000 cases daily with a death rate of 300-plus each day. That means we are on track to lose about 150,000 to 175,000 people this year. Only cancer and heart disease claim more lives.
We’ve become numb to the death rate because nine out of every ten Covid deaths are among the elderly, those over the age of 65, people who are less visible in our day-to-day lives. Forty-one percent of the deaths are among those over 85, 30 percent are between 75 to 84, and 17.5 percent are between 65 and 74. If we lose 175,000 lives this year, 157,500 of them will be gramps or grannies.
The good news is that the disease claims very few of the young, those who have decades left to live. The bad news is that it sucks to be old. Our dropped precautions [not wearing masks and continued extortions for people to get their vaccinations] are putting the elderly more at risk than they would be otherwise.
It’s part of the ageism that has become so prevalent. Worldwide, ageism is being recognized as the single most discriminatory practice. Why? Because the aged are closing in on life’s horizon. They represent the end, not the beginning, which invites the obvious question of how best to allocate our “resources.”
Guess who is lowest on the totem pole?
We can’t do both? We could, but we don’t. We struggle to find the middle path, where dignity for all is a shared pursuit.
Would it hurt to wear masks in homes for the elderly? Would it hurt to wear masks in healthcare settings? Would it hurt to be mindful of the elderly, accepting their vulnerabilities?
No.
But who leads that battle?
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.