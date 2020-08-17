Your health insurance premiums just got a little pricier. The Green Mountain Care Board [GMCB] Friday announced the rates for Blue Cross Blue Shield will go up 4.2 percent and MVP will be allowed to charge 2.7 percent more. The cost increase was granted by the GMCB despite the fact the insurers collected their premiums during the pandemic, but paid nothing out.
The good news, if it can be called such, is that the board didn’t grant their original requests with BCBS asking for 6.3 percent and MVP asking for 7.3 percent. Yet, in the seven years of the board’s existence, rates have gone up 54 percent.
That’s nuts.
According to the Milliman Medical Index, the average cost of covering the typical family of four is cruising in the neighborhood of $28,000 each year. In this example, it’s a cost shared between the employee and the employer, and it includes premiums as well as out of pocket expenses.
The online health company eHealth reported that its customers — who applied for an Affordable Care Act plan in 2019 [not subsidized] — reported spending roughly $25,000 annually, which included an average deductible of $8,441 and average monthly premiums of $16,836 for a family of four.
Obviously, the increase in the cost of insurance far outstrips what the average worker receives in wage increases. If one were to assume MVP’s 7.3 percent request as the norm going forward, the cost would double in 10 years. That percentage is less than what we’ve experienced in the last seven years, so it’s real, nothing exaggerated about it.
Imagine paying north of $50,000 a year, a decade from now. That’s where we are headed. In fact, the question is not if, the question is how are we going to avoid what seems to be the inevitable?
It would have been an acceptable start to that question had the GMCB denied the requests of both insurers and told them they were among the fortunate. They got a windfall in February, March, April and May. And maybe longer since our hospitals didn’t return to full capacity for another month and maybe longer.
So, for a full third of their year, everyone continued to send in their premiums to BCBS and MVP, yet, except for those few with COVID-19 and those going to the emergency room, hospitals were empty. The vast majority of our hospitals’ patient count was near zero. No bills. All revenue for insurance carriers.
And the GMCB gave them a pat on the back and a check for next year that is still above the rate of inflation.
Sweet.
The irony, of course, is that this same board has routinely looked at a hospital’s request for a rate increase that is less than the insurers’ and the board says no, even asking hospitals to actually cut their rates.
The GMCB defended Friday’s decision by saying it needed to keep the insurers solvent; yet we now have close to half Vermont’s hospitals losing money and one that declared bankruptcy.
Is anyone bothered by this?
by Emerson Lynn