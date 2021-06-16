The only thing we have room for in our minds is the relief that Vermont has hit the 80 percent vaccination mark, that the governor has lifted all remaining state pandemic restrictions, and that it is safe for Vermonters to resume their ways of life without fear of Covid-19. It’s been a long, long 464 days. It’s important to take it all in and to be appreciative that Vermont was the first to achieve this vaccination level, that, on a per capita basis we had fewer cases and fewer deaths than any other state.
We had the leadership necessary to follow the science and to communicate with Vermonters. Gov. Phil Scott averaged a public briefing every third day for the entire 15-months. Whereas the governor’s assembled team put in tireless hours in putting together the logistical details necessary to deal with the pandemic, the key to Vermont’s best-in-the-nation result is that the governor and his staff were able to establish an iron-clad sense of trust with Vermonters.
It was this trust and transparency that allowed the governor to say: “Vermont’s success has been a team effort across the state. Each one of us knows people who have gone above and beyond.”
As we bask in the moment, two things become apparent: First, ours is a story that needs to understood and then told. It speaks to who we are. No state, and no nation, has handled the crisis better than Vermont has. To hide our light under a bushel basket - which has always been the Vermont way - is ridiculous and so counter-productive. Second, a detailed review of what we’ve done needs to be codified in a way where we can see what worked and why, and what didn’t work, and why. The reason? The experts say pandemics will be more common in the 21st century. We’ve treated Covid-19 as a once-in-a-lifetime event. It very likely won’t be. What did we learn? How can we do better? What can we put in place that will give Vermonters the confidence that we are prepared for whatever tomorrow brings?
Clearly, Vermont can’t battle another virus on its own, just as it did not with this one. We survived in large part because of the financial support from the federal government. It’s critical that the federal government do a rethink of its own to figure out how best to respond to the next pandemic. It should be clear that money isn’t an object. Had we heeded the warnings of others and devoted the necessary resources to battle COVID-19, we would be trillions of dollars to the good.
Perhaps that is part of Vermont’s role; we’re the little engine that could. We pay attention to the science. We’re not drawn in when politics tries to trump common sense. As a state we were almost completely unified in our fight against a pandemic that affected each and every one of us. That’s most often a recipe for division; it wasn’t.
As we stride past the end of the pandemic’s reach there will be more to Vermont’s story. It will have less to do with how we handled the specifics of the pandemic and more to do with addressing the damage done. This includes mental health issues, a loss of time in the classroom for Vermont’s children, businesses that had to close their doors and Vermonters who lost their jobs. It includes figuring out how to grow our employment levels. It includes affordable housing, among many other things.
It also includes a fundamental understanding of public health. As the statistics show, those most vulnerable to the deadly virus were the aged and those with underlying health conditions. As a nation we have lost almost 600,000 people, essentially the entire population of the State of Vermont. As a matter of public health what has the pandemic taught us? Here is a paragraph from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued March 12, 2021: “Among 148,494 adults who received a COVID-19 diagnosis during an emergency department or inpatient visit at 238 U.S. hospitals during March-December 2020, 28.3 percent had overweight and 50.8 had obesity…. Risks for hospitalization, ICU admission, and death were lowest among patients with BMIs of 24.2 kg, 25.9 kg, and 23.7 kg, respectively, and then increased sharply with higher BMIs.”
If we know this is a major issue in how we deal with the next pandemic, then what do we intend to do?
Public health is a multi-faceted topic, including everything from health care, to housing, to poverty, to education, to employment, to how we were raised. The more this is recognized and addressed the better Vermont’s story becomes.
By Emerson Lynn
