Dear Maple Run Families:
I hope this finds all of you well and that you’re doing your best to enjoy the Summer. We know that there are many questions about this coming school year. And, it’s important that our communities stay in frequent contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. The information is constantly changing at the Federal and State levels, therefore, updates shared one week may change the next week. We appreciate your patience in advance and please know that we will do our best at keeping you abreast of updates.
Topics included in the letter:
- Vermont “Safety and Health Guidance for Reopening Schools,” issued by the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont Department of Health.
- Family Survey
The “Safety and Health Guidance for Reopening Schools” is our guidance to the reopening of school in the Fall of 2020 (visit tinyurl.com/ycq5w8o5). It addresses Student and Staff Health, School Day Considerations, Operation and Facilities Considerations as well as Social/Emotional needs. As new information becomes available, updates will be noted in the state guidance document. Our MRUSD committees include health officials, community members, and educators, who are working within the state guidelines to ensure a safe reopening for our schools.
At this time, we need your input. We are asking all of our Maple Run families to complete an online survey to gather your needs and questions to help us continue our work. The survey will remain open until July 23, 2020. You will also find the survey in your email, on social media and on our website. Rest assured, everything we do is focused on the health and welfare of our students and staff.
You can access the survey at tinyurl.com/y8xwjb82.
If you have comments or questions, please visit our site by going to maplerun.org, and click on COVID-19 Resources. You can also send an email to covid19@maplerun.org or leave a message at 802-370-3966. Please note that this dedicated telephone number will only receive messages. There is not a live person answering the call. However, we do have a team of personnel monitoring the emails and voicemails.
Everyone here at the Maple Run community is working countless hours to serve and support our families. We will never lose sight of our mission to ensure all of our students can learn, achieve and succeed in a safe and supportive environment. I would like to thank everyone for the collaborative work that is happening each and every day.