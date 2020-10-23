What can’t Google do? That is the question at the center of the Justice Department-led lawsuit filed against the technology titan this week — or at least it ought to be.
A political cloud looms over the announcement of the most significant antitrust action the federal government has launched in two decades. A tweet from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) about Attorney General William Barr refusing to let Big Tech “get away with” censoring conservatives would have given away the game, if the attorney general hadn’t already given it away himself. He linked competition and purported partisan censorship in a February speech, and his agency has weaponized antitrust for political purposes before. The Google investigations began with 48 state attorneys general involved. This complaint has now been filed with only 11 attached, all Republican. Career lawyers reportedly disagreed strongly enough with the hard pre-election deadline set on their work that some refused to sign on, while others left the case this summer.
The merits of the case themselves suggest a rush job. Google is a leviathan; critics have long complained of a litany of potentially problematic practices for authorities to scrutinize. And yet the Justice Department has chosen a focus that is not only narrow but also misplaced: on the contracts the company enters into with device makers, wireless carriers and Web browsers to ensure its search engine is the default that users encounter. The argument isn’t that Google shouldn’t be allowed to be a monopoly, but that monopolies shouldn’t be allowed to extend their dominance by foreclosing competition — which Google does by entering into agreements that solidify its status.
Google’s defense is its simple go-to: “Competition is only a click away.” In other words, people can always download a different search engine if they prefer, yet they likely believe Google is better. The Justice Department might fire back that Google is always going to be better as long as it has more people using its service: More people means more data, which in turn means better results, which in turn means more people — and more people is precisely what these contracts are designed to guarantee. Yet that invites the knotty question of what the government would achieve by forbidding Google from bidding to be the default search engine on Apple iPhones and other devices. Imagine a world with several competing search engines, each with less of the information required to refine results and less of the scale required to carry out the immense undertaking of cataloguing the public Internet. That’s not necessarily a better world for users.
The harm from Google’s dominance in search doesn’t come from merely the dominance itself. Rather, it comes from what the dominance enables Google to do. Google can use search to boost its own products in narrower markets, including restaurant reviews or language translation, or to extend its chokehold over digital advertising. Congress should tackle these behaviors as it revises the antitrust laws, and authorities should scrutinize them as they seek to enforce the laws. There are indeed things monopolies shouldn’t be allowed to do. The trick is clearly identifying what those things are.
The Washington Post
