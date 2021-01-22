Weather Alert

...Snow showers with embedded snow squalls are expected today across the North Country... Snow showers with embedded snow squalls will develop across northern New York during the mid morning hours and intensify as they spread into Vermont by early to mid afternoon. Visibilities will drop below 1/2 mile and a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible in the heavier activity. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, which may cause very hazardous travel with poor visibility and quickly snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.