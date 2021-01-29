Top 10 takeaways from Gov. Phil Scott’s 2021 Budget Speech:
1. “We must face the darkness of oppression, hate and injustice (the real enemies of America) with unity, love and truth; see differences of opinion, not as obstacles, but as an opportunity to listen and learn from each other; seek consensus whenever possible, compromise when necessary; and be comfortable agreeing to disagree because that keeps us talking, so we leave a healthy democracy for the next generation.
“It is my hope that every American — those who voted for President Biden and those who didn’t — will come to the table; put the progress of our country ahead of partisanship; and not let this opportunity pass because the future of our nation truly depends upon our ability to come together.”
2. “And the federal funds we’ve received have been a critical lifeline, injecting billions into our economy to keep the doors of our hospitals, businesses, non-profits and childcare centers open.
“All of this has allowed me to present a balanced budget to you today totaling $6.83 billion, which doesn’t increase taxes, raise existing fees or cut essential services. It includes $123 million over two years in state capital construction; $680 million in roads, bridges and other transportation projects; $1.99 billion in General Fund spending; and $1.89 billion for Pre-K-12 education.
“We’ve also fully funded our retirement obligations this year. You should know, to do so, we needed $103 million more than last year, for a total payment of $381 million.
“As we face this growing and unsustainable burden, I want to thank Treasurer Pearce for her courage to take this issue on. Because we all know we must do something, and I look forward to working with her, and you, to save this system.”
3. “The latest round of federal funding, which includes more direct grants and loans to businesses, is an important step. But there are still many small employers who don’t qualify, which is why I proposed an additional $10 million lifeline for them in Budget Adjustment.
“Unfortunately, this much needed lifeline for small businesses has met some resistance in the Legislature. I urge you: Please reconsider. They need and expect our help right now and we have the money to do it.”
4. “It also funds 40 traffic safety projects, 71 roadway projects, and over 115 structural improvement projects — which includes finishing the Middlebury Tunnel. It provides $1 million to support a major infrastructure project at the Highgate airport and industrial area. And to help lower carbon emissions, it adds seven electric public transit busses, 228 Park & Ride spaces, and $5 million to accelerate our transition to electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles.”
5. “All of this work, together with Act 250 reform and the expansion of TIFs to smaller communities, means we can finally deliver on our commitment to expand growth outside Chittenden County and help more economic centers, more families and more businesses — in every region — recover and thrive.”
6. “The best way to increase revenue is to add taxpayers, not new or higher taxes. And due to our success managing the pandemic, our state is even more attractive to people looking to escape big cities, for a safe and healthy place to live. So, let’s strike while the iron is hot and expand our remote and new worker programs.
“In just two years, they have helped recruit 550 new Vermonters, growing our communities and schools. This represents $25 million in income and approximately $3 million in tax revenue — all with an initial investment of $1 million. That’s a 300% return!
“That’s why my budget proposes another half-million dollars to make this program even more valuable by expanding our reach to a wider range of jobs and to people from more diverse backgrounds.”
7. “As I said two weeks ago, we have a moral imperative to rethink how we’re spending the nearly $2 billion that goes to PreK-12 and transform the system to give every student, the same chance to succeed.
“This year that has to include tackling the impact of remote learning on our kids. So, the Agency of Education and Department of Health are working with school leaders on how to measure, and then address, the developmental gaps students might have.”
8. “We all know our state college system has been on an unsustainable trajectory for many years.
“Since coming to office, I’ve repeatedly proposed increased funding for the Vermont State Colleges — sometimes these requests were met and other times we settled for less. But you, the Legislature, have shown a renewed interest and I’m a willing partner.
“So, my budget proposes $20 million in addition to their $30-million base appropriation, giving Vermont State Colleges a total of $139 million in state and federal funds in two years.
“We do, however, have to be realistic. Like our pension system, our state colleges need restructuring as well. It’s my hope the State College Board, in partnership with the Legislature, will continue working to address the underlying structural issues we face.
“Because this is a one-year bridge, with one-time money, and we know this level of funding is not sustainable.”
9. “We’ll also continue our efforts to further improve policing in Vermont.
“But this has to be a partnership, built on trust and accountability between lawmakers, law enforcement and their communities, which is why I’m funding initiatives that help us build on years of work by the Vermont State Police, local departments, and advocates. This includes body cameras for all State sworn officers and in the Department of Corrections, and helps us modernize and implement our use of force policy to protect Vermonters and officers alike.
“Our equity work can’t just be about policing and criminal justice, so this budget also expands our Office of Racial Equity. And we’ve put forward several proposals to address inequity and systemic bias in the areas of housing, education, workforce recruitment and more.”
10. “To my friends in the Legislature: How we choose to proceed, the priorities we choose to set and how we spend one-time money will have a lasting impact on Vermont.
“If we’re cautious, we can solve problems and fund projects that have been stalled for years, improving communities, services, outcomes and state government itself. And we can lay the foundation for an economic resurgence around the state, without having to ask more from taxpayers to do so.
“However, if we don’t learn from past mistakes, and choose to use one-time money to create ongoing obligations that we can’t afford in the future, we’ll be forced to increase the burden on working Vermonters, slowing our recovery and missing an incredible opportunity.”
