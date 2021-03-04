Another Town Meeting Day has come and gone, but it’s hard to think of another voting day quite like the one we just experienced.
Justices of the peace and town clerks sat at tables with plexiglass barriers separating town officials from their constituents. Polling places were altered to encourage one-way traffic, and voters were temperature screened.
It’s all a far cry from the traditional floor meetings held in many of the smaller towns in the state, when folks would gather to not only vote, but debate local issues. Wrapping a potluck into the day was an added bonus.
The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered how we as a society do things in a variety of ways. Use of delivery services like Amazon has skyrocketed, and many companies have had their employees work remotely.
Many of the changes like those described above that we’ve seen under the pandemic are likely to bleed over into the post-COVID world and economy. One question that lingers after Town Meeting Day is whether or not changes made for this year — moving to Australian ballot and mass mail-in voting — will continue past the end of the pandemic.
There are times when, at floor meetings, too few people are making decisions for the entire town. It comes down to access. While it would likely mean more work for town clerks, volunteers and support staff, the plus side is that residents who may not be able to attend a floor meeting due to other obligations, like work, could now make their voices heard on town issues.
Automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters is a change that seemed to work particularly well this year. Following passage of a law in January that allowed towns to take that measure, only three Franklin County communities — Georgia, Franklin and St. Albans Town — decided to take advantage. One of those — St. Albans Town — saw more voter participation than any previous Town Meeting Day, according to the selectboard chair.
According to board Chair Brendan Deso, typical Town Meeting turnout is around 900 or 1,000 voters. As of Monday night, over 1,400 had already turned in ballots, with a final turnout of over 1,800, which rivals the typical turnout of presidential primaries, according to Town Clerk Anna Bourdon.
If the extra legwork can result in that kind of turnout boost — and the state can continue to fund the associated mailing expense — changes we’ve seen for Town Meeting under this pandemic could be a game changer for the state’s electorate.
Cameron Paquette is the editor of the St. Albans Messenger. He can be reached at cpaquette@orourkemediagroup.com
