While it’s still over a month away, it will be upon us sooner than we realize: Town Meeting Day.
The annual democratic tradition among towns in Vermont and across New England faces an unprecedented test this year. With all of the changes we have had to acclimate to as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to forget that town meetings managed to squeak in prior to the nationwide declaration of a state of emergency last year, and the lockdowns and event cancellations that ensued.
While COVID-19 has been present for over a year now, this will be the first Town Meeting Day where safety precautions due to the pandemic have the potential to substantively change the status quo. It is with this in mind, that I must say well done to the St. Albans Town Selectboard.
Last week, the board voted unanimously to take advantage of a new law that gives municipalities flexibility in how they conduct town meeting, including funding for mail-in ballots and the ability to shift the town meeting date to a time when it is safer to meet. According to an announcement last week from the town, ballots will be sent to all registered voters in the town starting around Feb. 10. Residents can mail the ballots back, return them to Town Hall, or still vote in person if they prefer at the Collins Perley Complex on March 2.
While St. Albans Town holds its vote via Australian ballot for all warrant articles, many smaller towns hold floor meetings, in which residents gather at the town hall to debate and vote on articles in-person. It is in these towns where the law has the potential to shift things dramatically.
Town meeting is a very special time of year. It gives residents the opportunity to voice their opinion and steer their municipality. In the midst of a pandemic, it is important to give voters the opportunity to make their voices heard without worrying about whether or not their health will be impacted.
And with a $2 million appropriation in the law to reimburse municipalities for any expenses they incur as a result of any changes, it’s really a win-win situation.
In taking the decisive step and quickly taking advantage of the new law, the St. Albans Town Selectboard has shown its constituents that their safety and health is just as important as having a free and fair election. While some communities may have more trouble than others in making changes in the interest of safety — be it due to lack of broadband infrastructure or staffing levels — I believe every town in Franklin County feels the same way about its voters, and very much look forward to the ensuing month.
