The governor’s announcement this week that life could be back to normal in Vermont by the Fourth of July is quite the statement. We’ve been battling this pandemic for over a year now, so following public health guidelines on a daily basis has essentially become normal.
Friday will be a big day for Vermont. The Scott administration is set to unveil the schedule for vaccinating the remaining population of the state by age group, following President Joe Biden’s stated goal of May 1 for universal eligibility nationwide.
For the first time since the pandemic began, there actually seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, which brings back memories of what once was, and what will hopefully be again. From a reporting perspective, in-person municipal and school district board meetings will be welcomed, as will community events, which are a great chance to get a feel for what is on peoples’ minds.
But there are some things — again from a journalistic perspective — that perhaps shouldn’t go back to the way things were. Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conferences updating the public on the state’s response to the pandemic has granted journalists and the public unprecedented access to state leaders to find out where their minds are at and what is coming down the line.
During one of these press conferences not too long ago, a reporter asked Scott if he would continue holding the press conferences once the pandemic has receded, to which the governor responded that it would be a possibility. As a journalist, this would be a fantastic change to carry forward once the pandemic is under control.
Make no mistake, we’re not out of the woods yet, and we need to continue to diligently follow public health guidelines. A bulletin on Wednesday noting that St. Albans City, Swanton and Alburgh have seen an increase in cases brings home the fact that we are still working through this pandemic. But with the end in sight — particularly after Friday — it’s easy to think about the aftermath.
To that end, we at the Messenger want to hear from you. As the governor unveils his recovery plan, we want to know how the last year has impacted you, what you miss about life before the pandemic, and what you look forward to most once the pandemic is over.
We are your community newspaper and want to feature your voices and experiences in an upcoming edition. Send your thoughts on the pandemic to news@samessenger.com
We look forward to making the transition back to normality with all of you.
Cameron Paquette is the editor of the St. Albans Messenger. He can be reached at cpaquette@orourkemediagroup.com
