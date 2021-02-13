The feeling of welcoming a new reporter into the newsroom is akin to stepping outside on a cool spring morning and taking a breath of fresh air. The potential that comes with new perspective and energy from an additional reporter often bouys the newsroom, driving everyone to raise their game.
Kris Lantz started at the Messenger on Tuesday and will primarily be reporting on the more eastern towns within our coverage area, such as Enosburgh, Richford and Montgomery. He has a bevy of reporting experience from his time on the other side of the country, and moved here along with his wife last year.
With the additional reporting staff — and other staff to come — we at the Messenger really hope to expand our horizons and boost our involvement not just in St. Albans and the larger population areas, but also the smaller towns in Franklin County, and further east. What happens in these towns can make a big difference, and is important to document.
For example, residents in the town of Richford have met with stakeholders and police officials regarding implementation of an “intelligence-based policing” program, courtesy of Vermont State Police. The method typically takes more than half a decade to really begin whittling into smaller town’s crime rates, according to police officials.
And in Enosburgh, the Dairy Center partnered with Age Well, an area agency on aging serving, among other places, Franklin County, to serve meals to seniors through the Everyone Eats program.
Everyone Eats, a hunger-fighting initiative funded through allocations from Vermont’s share of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act, directs federal funding to restaurants impacted by the pandemic to produce free meals for the food insecure.
These stories and others are important to highlight and follow. The Messenger has seen a lot of change in the last year — moving to publishing twice weekly, new reporters in the newsroom and a new editor at the helm. While some of the faces have changed, the mission hasn’t. The Messenger is striving, and always will strive, to bring the most relevant, accurate news to Franklin County residents.
Kris’ arrival is just one more step in our journey to serve you the best that we can.
Cameron Paquette is the editor of the St. Albans Messenger. He can be reached at cpaquette@orourkemediagroup.com
