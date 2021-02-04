Don’t let up.
That’s the message to Vermonters as things start to look brighter in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while daily case counts have remained very low in Franklin County, we must continue to take the care we have to ensure our collective safety.
While the last year has been difficult, there are some real bright spots.
The state is now into its second full week of Phase 2 vaccinations, in which Vermonters age 75 and older are eligible for vaccination. Once that population has been vaccinated, the state will move onto the next age band — those age 70 and older — and work their way through progressively younger tiers of the population, as well as those with a certain list of conditions that could result in a fatal outcome from contracting COVID-19.
However, until recently, the pace by which the state could vaccinate residents was limited by vaccine allocation from the federal government. While the state was initially promised 11,000 doses per week, the actual amount has varied from as much as 9,000 doses to as few as 4,000 some weeks.
At that pace, state officials had estimated that the first age band would take six weeks to inoculate. But with the news Tuesday that Vermont’s weekly vaccine allocation is set to increase a little over 20%, according to Gov. Phil Scott, the timeline by which the population could be vaccinated looks to speed up that much more.
The welcome news also comes as daily case counts continue to decline following a peak in the last couple weeks. Regionally, there has been a 37% decrease in cases since Jan. 11, and the positivity rate has decreased from a high of 10.73% in the first days of January to a low of 4.43%.
However, the number of active cases today remains higher than the the previous case peak in the fall, and there are some areas of the state that are continuing to struggle. As of Tuesday’s press conference, Bennington County had more than three times the number of active cases per capita as Chittenden County. Considering that Burlington is in Chittenden County, that’s really saying something.
What this all boils down to is patience. We’ve ridden out some rough waves in this storm, and while cases decrease, vaccinations continue and local cases stay low, it’s still too soon to relax our focus. While we all look forward to returning to some form of normalcy — whatever that means after all this change — the only way we'll truly beat this is to continue to work together until the job is done.
