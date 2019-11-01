FRANKLIN COUNTY – Vermonters can now enroll in or change their health insurance plans through Vermont Health Connect, the State’s health insurance marketplace. During Open Enrollment, new customers can sign up for health and dental insurance plans for the coming year (coverage begins on January 1, 2020) and existing customers can change their current plans. Open Enrollment ends on December 15. Vermonters are encouraged to sign up with Vermont Health Connect online, by telephone, or in-person through the supportive enrollment assistance offered by regionally-based Assisters (including Certified Application Counselors) before the deadline of December 15, 2019.
Most Vermonters who enroll in qualified health plans through Vermont Health Connect qualify for financial help. Vermonters can find out if they qualify for financial help and select the best health insurance plan for themselves by using the Plan Comparison Tool. This tool compares the plans offered based on both plan design and total cost (including premium and out-of-pocket costs).
“We understand that enrolling in health insurance can be overwhelming for many people. The Plan Comparison Tool was designed to help Vermonters understand the various options available to them, based on their health needs and budget,” said Commissioner Cory Gustafson. “Additionally, we have our Customer Support Center and network of in-person Assisters available to help Vermonters make the best choice possible when selecting health insurance plans during this year’s Open Enrollment period.”
Existing customers who want to remain in the same health insurance plan will be automatically renewed into the 2020 version of their current health insurance plan. This means existing customers can just continue to pay their bills on time as the renewal process is completed for them.
Under a new law, when Vermonters file their state taxes for the 2020 tax year, they must report if they had health insurance (including Medicaid and Medicare) for each month of the year. There is no cash penalty for not having health insurance, but it is important that every Vermonter is covered. Health insurance can:
Reduce the risk of large medical bills;
Help cover medications, visits to providers, and hospital care;
Help Vermonters stay healthy by paying for yearly check-ups, screenings and immunizations, and other preventive health care.
Like last year, there will be some gold level plans, which usually offer lower out-of-pocket costs, available for a lower monthly premium for customers who qualify for financial help, when compared to silver level plans. There will also be bronze level qualified health plans that may be purchased for a $0.00 premium for Vermont Health Connect customers who qualify for a certain level of financial help. However, Vermonters who do not qualify for financial help can enroll directly with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont or MVP Health Care.
If you’re not sure whether you qualify for ﬁnancial help, visit VermontHealthConnect.gov and click on our Plan Comparison Tool to get a quick, anonymous estimate or call the Customer Support Center at (855) 899-9600. For those who do not qualify for financial help, contact either Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont at (800) 255-4550, or MVP Health Care at (844) 865-0250.