Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Berkshire

1011 AYERS HILL ROAD

5.06 — $210,000

Bryan and Donna Thompson to Kelly Callan

Enosburg

1911 TYLER BRANCH ROAD

0.75 — $65,000

Lee Snide to James Vaillancourt

178 ORCHARD STREET

0.9 — $299,000

Cynthia and Matthew Miner to Jennie and Johnathan McDonald

Fairfax

54 COLONIAL ROAD UNIT 101

$215,000

Liliane Siegal to Jamie Salg

56 SIMONE RD

3.37 — $694,000

Sherri and Stephen Boissoneault to Mark and Penny Pollack

919 MAIN ST

0.75 — $152,300

The Minor Family Trust to Brion Houston

Fletcher

26 SCOTT ROAD

0.1 — $230,000

Lafe and Shelly Pottala to 26 SCOTT SPE LLC

Georgia

202 SUNSET CIRCLE

0.64 — $277,200

Corey and Danielle Juckett to Colleen Mackin

203 BRADLEY HILL RD

2.11 — $320,000

Michael Daigneault to Amy and Douglas Landry

69 CEDARWOOD TERRACE

1 — $180,000

ESTATE OF STEPHEN A. COCHONES to Devin Quinlan

246 NAPOLEON DRIVE

3.1 — $431,080

Marcel and Rose Cadieux to Jessica and Michael Daigneault

Highgate

2263 MACHIA ROAD

0.88 — $265,000

Jennie and John McDonald to Jeffrey and Lori Houghton

LADIMI CIRCLE

58.47 — $155,000

MARCEL J. BEGNOCHE, TRUSTEE - MARCEL J. BEGNOCHE REVOCABLE TRUST and THERESA R. BEGNOCHE, TRUSTEE - THERESA R. BEGNOCHE REVOCABLE TRUST to REGENCY HOUSING, LLC

Sheldon

909 SHELDON WOODS ROAD

5.4 — $325,000

Ashley and Ryan Ovitt to Sam Graves and Emily Hershberger

St. Albans City

12 STOWELL ST

0.11 — $145,000

Mark Cuzco and Leonor Hernandez to De Yong Li

93 MESSENGER STREET

$289,000

FRANKLIN SOUTH, LLC to Trevor Lachapelle

39 HUNTINGTON STREET

0.23 — $160,000

GREEN MOUNTAIN HABITAT FOR HUMANITY to Tina Machia

9 SAVAGE STREET

0.2 — $169,900

Spencer John Salerno to Owen Leavey

St. Albans Town

FRENCH HILL ROAD

1.8 — $69,000

George and Karen Allard to Debra and Ronald Thompson

15 MICHELLE DRIVE

$119,000

Marsha Butler to Bilijean and Harold Smith

4 LAURIE AVE

0.6 — $395,000

Lise and Stephen Trahan to James Charron

LOT B2 166 READ LANE

4.21 — $75,000

Carol and Giles Boissoneault to Carrie Johnson

215 HIGH STREET

0.45 — $310,000

Joseph and Meaghan Malboeuf to Matthew Duffy and Courtney Musella

99 INDUSTRIAL PARK ROAD (F/K/A 270

4.42 — $375,000

Steven Gaboury to MARGUERITE MCCRACKEN TRUST

Swanton

7 SHETLAND LANE

1 — $395,000

Chase and Fellicia Cota to Dale and Randy-Kay Lavalley

25 MOREAU DRIVE

1.08 — $234,500

Amy Bean and Sharon Wheaton to Pamela Cook

28 GREENWICH ST

$136,500

LOTTA ROCK PROPERTIES to Linda and Patricia Martin

150 LAKEWOOD DRIVE

0.75 — $305,000

John Hale to PRADA FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 17, 2021

550 MAQUAM SHORE ROAD

0.14 — $70,000

Diane and Michael Montagne to Douglas and Mary Magnant

44 NEW STREET

0.25 — $185,000

PROPERTY COUSINS, LLC to Bernard O'Brien

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

