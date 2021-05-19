Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Berkshire
1011 AYERS HILL ROAD
5.06 — $210,000
Bryan and Donna Thompson to Kelly Callan
Enosburg
1911 TYLER BRANCH ROAD
0.75 — $65,000
Lee Snide to James Vaillancourt
178 ORCHARD STREET
0.9 — $299,000
Cynthia and Matthew Miner to Jennie and Johnathan McDonald
Fairfax
54 COLONIAL ROAD UNIT 101
$215,000
Liliane Siegal to Jamie Salg
56 SIMONE RD
3.37 — $694,000
Sherri and Stephen Boissoneault to Mark and Penny Pollack
919 MAIN ST
0.75 — $152,300
The Minor Family Trust to Brion Houston
Fletcher
26 SCOTT ROAD
0.1 — $230,000
Lafe and Shelly Pottala to 26 SCOTT SPE LLC
Georgia
202 SUNSET CIRCLE
0.64 — $277,200
Corey and Danielle Juckett to Colleen Mackin
203 BRADLEY HILL RD
2.11 — $320,000
Michael Daigneault to Amy and Douglas Landry
69 CEDARWOOD TERRACE
1 — $180,000
ESTATE OF STEPHEN A. COCHONES to Devin Quinlan
246 NAPOLEON DRIVE
3.1 — $431,080
Marcel and Rose Cadieux to Jessica and Michael Daigneault
Highgate
2263 MACHIA ROAD
0.88 — $265,000
Jennie and John McDonald to Jeffrey and Lori Houghton
LADIMI CIRCLE
58.47 — $155,000
MARCEL J. BEGNOCHE, TRUSTEE - MARCEL J. BEGNOCHE REVOCABLE TRUST and THERESA R. BEGNOCHE, TRUSTEE - THERESA R. BEGNOCHE REVOCABLE TRUST to REGENCY HOUSING, LLC
Sheldon
909 SHELDON WOODS ROAD
5.4 — $325,000
Ashley and Ryan Ovitt to Sam Graves and Emily Hershberger
St. Albans City
12 STOWELL ST
0.11 — $145,000
Mark Cuzco and Leonor Hernandez to De Yong Li
93 MESSENGER STREET
$289,000
FRANKLIN SOUTH, LLC to Trevor Lachapelle
39 HUNTINGTON STREET
0.23 — $160,000
GREEN MOUNTAIN HABITAT FOR HUMANITY to Tina Machia
9 SAVAGE STREET
0.2 — $169,900
Spencer John Salerno to Owen Leavey
St. Albans Town
FRENCH HILL ROAD
1.8 — $69,000
George and Karen Allard to Debra and Ronald Thompson
15 MICHELLE DRIVE
$119,000
Marsha Butler to Bilijean and Harold Smith
4 LAURIE AVE
0.6 — $395,000
Lise and Stephen Trahan to James Charron
LOT B2 166 READ LANE
4.21 — $75,000
Carol and Giles Boissoneault to Carrie Johnson
215 HIGH STREET
0.45 — $310,000
Joseph and Meaghan Malboeuf to Matthew Duffy and Courtney Musella
99 INDUSTRIAL PARK ROAD (F/K/A 270
4.42 — $375,000
Steven Gaboury to MARGUERITE MCCRACKEN TRUST
Swanton
7 SHETLAND LANE
1 — $395,000
Chase and Fellicia Cota to Dale and Randy-Kay Lavalley
25 MOREAU DRIVE
1.08 — $234,500
Amy Bean and Sharon Wheaton to Pamela Cook
28 GREENWICH ST
$136,500
LOTTA ROCK PROPERTIES to Linda and Patricia Martin
150 LAKEWOOD DRIVE
0.75 — $305,000
John Hale to PRADA FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 17, 2021
550 MAQUAM SHORE ROAD
0.14 — $70,000
Diane and Michael Montagne to Douglas and Mary Magnant
44 NEW STREET
0.25 — $185,000
PROPERTY COUSINS, LLC to Bernard O'Brien
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
