Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh
1632 MARTELL ROAD
3.12 — $125,000
Lawry and Marilyn Mowll to Ryan Michael Savage
2714 ALBURGH SPRINGS ROAD
1.14 — $255,000
Elizabeth Bouchard, Daniel and Theresa Gookin, Anne Marie Letourneau and ELGERT FAMILY LIVING TRUST to Derek and Dorey Demers
218 POOR FARM ROAD
14.35 — $820,000
GWYNETH E. BROWN AND ROBERT M. BROWN, TRUSTEES OF THE GWYNETH E, BROWN to Brian and Leah Bailey
242 LAKE STREET
0.55 — $40,217
Naomi Wright to Casey Laplante
26 LAKE STREET
0.16 — $228,000
Dennis and Julie Irick to Adriana Bacchia
LOT 4 TERRAPIN LANE
1.3 — $93,000
TIMELINE 0804, LLC to Lauren and Michael Tallarine
225 POOR FARM ROAD
0.94 — $180,000
GWYNETH E. BROWN AND ROBERT M. BROWN, TRUSTEES OF THE GWYNETH E. BROWN and ROBERT M. BROWN AND GWYNETH E. BROWN, TRUSTEES OF THE ROBERT M. BROWN sold to Brian and Leah Bailey
75 HUNTER SOUTH
0.3 — $122,500
Kevin Bedard and Charles Stephen to Robyn Chaffee
Berkshire
6108 WEST BERKSHIRE ROAD
0.6 — $145,500
Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Evan Marsha
2498 AYERS HILL ROAD
21.66 — $286,000
Michael Legault to Michael Clark
Enosburg
3161 PERLEY ROAD
14.6 — $55,000
Gary Fleischer to Brenda and Ricky Elwood
Fairfax
14 WINDTOP ROAD
0.82 — $250,000
Travis Jones to Julie Mesick and Carl Mesick III
32 DARCY ROAD
2.37 — $380,000
Denise and Wendy D'Andrea to Amanda McIntyre, Patrick Meleta and George Montgomery
1148 MAIN STREET
0.25 — $192,000
Tyler Thibault to Kathleen Bradley
3 MARSH HILL ROAD
2.01 — $335,000
Amber Lux and Walter Lux III to Neera B.K. and Nate Doyle
Fairfield
5100 DUFFY HILL ROAD
14.6 — $59,000
THE GLASSER TRUST to Matthew Messinger
Franklin
935 SCOTT ROAD
2.05 — $360,000
Lisa and Maurice Dansereau to Ashley and Thomas Beattie
Highgate
456 HOAGUE DRIVE - LOT 4
1.03 — $75,000
Jennie Bockus and Arnold Bockus Jr. to FRANKLIN INVESTMENTS, LLC
91 HILL TOP LANE
0.34 — $229,000
Bryan Chates to Brittany Ryea and Nicholas Williams
17 DECKER ROAD
0.27 — $105,000
Anthony Crown to Nicholas Hydon
Montgomery
3750 SOUTH MAIN STREET
4.1 — $190,000
Ruthann Flad to Bethany and Erik Remmers
Richford
327 JAY ROAD
0.25 — $100,000
Shawn Phillips to Carol and Everett Ryea
27 SCHOOL STREET
0.25 — $153,000
ABBOTT WOOD FLOORS INC to Paula McClure
St. Albans Town
2502 BRONSON ROAD
0.27 — $93,068
Frederick and Rolann Roberson to NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST II, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE
LOT 3 - HILL ROAD (FRENCH HILL ROAD
1.26 — $89,000
THE TYLER PLACE, INC to Laurel and Michael Chouinard
2022 BRONSON ROAD
5 — $395,000
ALL ABOUT ARCHERY, LLC to John Fleury
LOT 20, FRANKLIN PARK WEST
3.67 — $206,000
MALONE DORSET STREET PROPERTIES, LLC to SMJ PROPERTIES LLC
28 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
0.65 — $327,000
Dalton Gabree to Darlene Mandeville
89 GALLAGHER ROAD
0.18 — $160,900
Barbara Jones and Albert Jones Sr. to Justin and Mary Daniels
1 CARDINAL CIRCLE
$265,000
Dennis and Diane Dupere to Zachary Colosa and Sarah Pratt
Swanton
301 TABOR ROAD
10.8 — $275,000
Allison and Brian Benoit to Jacob Hubbard
35 SPRING STREET
0.68 — $95,100
Christopher Crowe to Meghan Duell
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
