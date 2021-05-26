Key photo
Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh

1632 MARTELL ROAD

3.12 — $125,000

Lawry and Marilyn Mowll to Ryan Michael Savage

2714 ALBURGH SPRINGS ROAD

1.14 — $255,000

Elizabeth Bouchard, Daniel and Theresa Gookin, Anne Marie Letourneau and ELGERT FAMILY LIVING TRUST to Derek and Dorey Demers

218 POOR FARM ROAD

14.35 — $820,000

GWYNETH E. BROWN AND ROBERT M. BROWN, TRUSTEES OF THE GWYNETH E, BROWN to Brian and Leah Bailey

242 LAKE STREET

0.55 — $40,217

Naomi Wright to Casey Laplante

26 LAKE STREET

0.16 — $228,000

Dennis and Julie Irick to Adriana Bacchia

LOT 4 TERRAPIN LANE

1.3 — $93,000

TIMELINE 0804, LLC to Lauren and Michael Tallarine

225 POOR FARM ROAD

0.94 — $180,000

GWYNETH E. BROWN AND ROBERT M. BROWN, TRUSTEES OF THE GWYNETH E. BROWN and ROBERT M. BROWN AND GWYNETH E. BROWN, TRUSTEES OF THE ROBERT M. BROWN sold to Brian and Leah Bailey

75 HUNTER SOUTH

0.3 — $122,500

Kevin Bedard and Charles Stephen to Robyn Chaffee

Berkshire

6108 WEST BERKSHIRE ROAD

0.6 — $145,500

Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Evan Marsha

2498 AYERS HILL ROAD

21.66 — $286,000

Michael Legault to Michael Clark

Enosburg

3161 PERLEY ROAD

14.6 — $55,000

Gary Fleischer to Brenda and Ricky Elwood

Fairfax

14 WINDTOP ROAD

0.82 — $250,000

Travis Jones to Julie Mesick and Carl Mesick III

32 DARCY ROAD

2.37 — $380,000

Denise and Wendy D'Andrea to Amanda McIntyre, Patrick Meleta and George Montgomery

1148 MAIN STREET

0.25 — $192,000

Tyler Thibault to Kathleen Bradley

3 MARSH HILL ROAD

2.01 — $335,000

Amber Lux and Walter Lux III to Neera B.K. and Nate Doyle

Fairfield

5100 DUFFY HILL ROAD

14.6 — $59,000

THE GLASSER TRUST to Matthew Messinger

Franklin

935 SCOTT ROAD

2.05 — $360,000

Lisa and Maurice Dansereau to Ashley and Thomas Beattie

Highgate

456 HOAGUE DRIVE - LOT 4

1.03 — $75,000

Jennie Bockus and Arnold Bockus Jr. to FRANKLIN INVESTMENTS, LLC

91 HILL TOP LANE

0.34 — $229,000

Bryan Chates to Brittany Ryea and Nicholas Williams

17 DECKER ROAD

0.27 — $105,000

Anthony Crown to Nicholas Hydon

Montgomery

3750 SOUTH MAIN STREET

4.1 — $190,000

Ruthann Flad to Bethany and Erik Remmers

Richford

327 JAY ROAD

0.25 — $100,000

Shawn Phillips to Carol and Everett Ryea

27 SCHOOL STREET

0.25 — $153,000

ABBOTT WOOD FLOORS INC to Paula McClure

St. Albans Town

2502 BRONSON ROAD

0.27 — $93,068

Frederick and Rolann Roberson to NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST II, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE

LOT 3 - HILL ROAD (FRENCH HILL ROAD

1.26 — $89,000

THE TYLER PLACE, INC to Laurel and Michael Chouinard

2022 BRONSON ROAD

5 — $395,000

ALL ABOUT ARCHERY, LLC to John Fleury

LOT 20, FRANKLIN PARK WEST

3.67 — $206,000

MALONE DORSET STREET PROPERTIES, LLC to SMJ PROPERTIES LLC

28 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE

0.65 — $327,000

Dalton Gabree to Darlene Mandeville

89 GALLAGHER ROAD

0.18 — $160,900

Barbara Jones and Albert Jones Sr. to Justin and Mary Daniels

1 CARDINAL CIRCLE

$265,000

Dennis and Diane Dupere to Zachary Colosa and Sarah Pratt

Swanton

301 TABOR ROAD

10.8 — $275,000

Allison and Brian Benoit to Jacob Hubbard

35 SPRING STREET

0.68 — $95,100

Christopher Crowe to Meghan Duell

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

