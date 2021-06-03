Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh
16 LAKE STREET
1.01 — $180,000
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT to Tanya and Travis Bailey
1 LITTLE BEACH RD.
10 — $725,000
Michel Marcotte and VULCATO INC. to Claude and Susan Tibbits
1299 WINDMILL POINT ROAD
10.1 — $666,000
Lawrence Allard Jr. and Irene Allard to CHARLES VELLA, TRUSTEE OF THE CHARLES VELLA AND KRISTEN VELLA REVOCAB and KRISTEN VELLA, TRUSTEE OF THE CHARLES VELLA AND KRISTEN VELLA REVOCABL
Bakersfield
1331 WATERVILLE MOUNTAIN ROAD
153 — $635,000
Dorothy Jean Allard and G. William Martin to SLEEPY MAPLES, LLC
Enosburg
3319 SAMPSONVILLE ROAD
0.08 — $124,000
Jennifer and Michael Loiselle to Michelle Oliver
Fairfax
42 OLD ACADEMY STREET
0.58 — $410,000
RANDY'S EXCAVATING LLC to Thomas Hoodiman and Natalie Sirvinskas-Hoodiman
Franklin
76 TANNER JUNCTION
$187,000
Anne and Robert Lumnah to BERTRAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC
WEBSTER ROAD
125 — $187,500
Corey and Lisa Laughlin to Adam and Mark Collins, Chloe Salomone and Daunte Hueckstaedt
5067 MAIN STREET
1 — $102,000
Jason and Julie Ziemba to David and Sherry Underwood
Georgia
3073 OAKLAND STATION ROAD
8.06 — $445,000
Shawn and Tara Wright to Nathan and Robin Bressette
144 PATTEE HILL ROAD
66.65 — $650,000
Donald Vickers to LORA'S FARM GEORGIA LLC
LORA'S FARM GEORGIA LLC
1 — $232,000
Michael Benway to Noel Kramer
PORTION OF 829 REYNOLDS ROAD
2.38 — $505,000
TIM REED CONSTRUCTION, LLC to Jeremy and Michelle Phelps
Highgate
107 LEDUC INDUSTRIAL PARK
5.52 — $250,000
RJF - VERMONT BRICK REAL ESTATE, LLC to HIGHGATE AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL PARK, LLC
WAUGH FARM ROAD
172.7 — $275,000
RJF - VERMONT BRICK REAL ESTATE, LLC to HIGHGATE AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL PARK, LLC
St. Albans City
70 MESSENGER STREET
0.09 — $301,000
Jessica and Trevor Ellis to Amber Lange and Sara Teller
17 OAK STREET
0.26 — $164,900
Michelle Oliver to Amanda Dunbar and Aerik Wolf
21 EDWARD STREET
0.15 — $226,000
Lori Hobart and Kevin Mays to Rachel Branco
131 LINCOLN AVENUE
0.26 — $57,000
Laura Plante to Patricia Pigeon
9 EDWARD STREET
0.17 — $247,000
James Cota to Dillon Ford and Latascia Shandle
17 STANLEY COURT
0.3 — $325,000
Cheryl and David Duplissa to Indira Bhujel, Bikash Darji, Rina Darji and Dhan Limbu
36 NORTH ELM STREET
0.37 — $282,000
JASON A. AND CHRISTINA M. THERRIEN REVOCABLE TRUST to Jeremy Larock and Stephanie Ready
20 GUYETTE CIRCLE
0.23 — $243,000
Ronald Benedict and Cassandra Peltier to David and Paige Oppenheimer
32 #2 SO MAIN ST
$130,000
Sandra Spalding to Jill Dedman
295 LAKE STREET
1.36 — $207,850
Todd Minor to Colby Wood
105 HIGH STREET
0.44 — $501,000
Joel and Tanya Benware to Eliana Castro to James Galloway
10 LOWER NEWTON STREET
0.57 — $210,000
Gary and Rose Lawton to Kyle and Nicole Wilson
19 THORPE AVE
0.3 — $265,000
Heather and Jack Tremblay to Erin Callahan and Caleb Menard
132 CONGRESS STREET
0.32 — $369,950
THE STELLA, LLC to Aisha Sawyer and William Sawyer VI
174 SOUTH MAIN STREET
0.17 — $224,000
TATOW LLC to JLS PROPERTIES LLC
179 PEARL STREET
0.51 — $213,500
Martin Fletcher and Rhonda Somers-Fletcher to Steven Rocheleau and Abigail Ross
St. Albans Town
LOT 2 BELLEVUE CARRIAGE ROAD
3 — $200,000
Rachel and Samuel Smith to Dennis and Michele Decarmine
LOT 22, FRANKLIN PARK WEST
3.5 — $203,000
MALONE DORSET STREET PROPERTIES, LLC to Peter Morse
873 HARBOR VIEW DRIVE
0.53 — $445,000
HARBOR VIEW ASSOCIATES, LLC to De Yong Li
1300 LOWER NEWTON ROAD
0.54 — $285,000
Kate Dempsey to Aaron and Jenna Chagnon
1245 SAMSON ROAD
$137,000
Rachael Woods to Joseph and Joy Walsh
63 READ LANE EAST
2.56 — $750,000
Cheryl and David Miller to Daniel and Lilli Dixon
Swanton
64 MAQUAM SHORE ROAD
0.41 — $350,000
Ellen Bushey and Gordon Crofts to Cheryl and Evan Stein
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
