Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh

16 LAKE STREET

1.01 — $180,000

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT to Tanya and Travis Bailey

1 LITTLE BEACH RD.

10 — $725,000

Michel Marcotte and VULCATO INC. to Claude and Susan Tibbits

1299 WINDMILL POINT ROAD

10.1 — $666,000

Lawrence Allard Jr. and Irene Allard to CHARLES VELLA, TRUSTEE OF THE CHARLES VELLA AND KRISTEN VELLA REVOCAB and KRISTEN VELLA, TRUSTEE OF THE CHARLES VELLA AND KRISTEN VELLA REVOCABL

Bakersfield

1331 WATERVILLE MOUNTAIN ROAD

153 — $635,000

Dorothy Jean Allard and G. William Martin to SLEEPY MAPLES, LLC

Enosburg

3319 SAMPSONVILLE ROAD

0.08 — $124,000

Jennifer and Michael Loiselle to Michelle Oliver

Fairfax

42 OLD ACADEMY STREET

0.58 — $410,000

RANDY'S EXCAVATING LLC to Thomas Hoodiman and Natalie Sirvinskas-Hoodiman

Franklin

76 TANNER JUNCTION

$187,000

Anne and Robert Lumnah to BERTRAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC

WEBSTER ROAD

125 — $187,500

Corey and Lisa Laughlin to Adam and Mark Collins, Chloe Salomone and Daunte Hueckstaedt

5067 MAIN STREET

1 — $102,000

Jason and Julie Ziemba to David and Sherry Underwood

Georgia

3073 OAKLAND STATION ROAD

8.06 — $445,000

Shawn and Tara Wright to Nathan and Robin Bressette

144 PATTEE HILL ROAD

66.65 — $650,000

Donald Vickers to LORA'S FARM GEORGIA LLC

LORA'S FARM GEORGIA LLC

1 — $232,000

Michael Benway to Noel Kramer

PORTION OF 829 REYNOLDS ROAD

2.38 — $505,000

TIM REED CONSTRUCTION, LLC to Jeremy and Michelle Phelps

Highgate

107 LEDUC INDUSTRIAL PARK

5.52 — $250,000

RJF - VERMONT BRICK REAL ESTATE, LLC to HIGHGATE AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL PARK, LLC

WAUGH FARM ROAD

172.7 — $275,000

RJF - VERMONT BRICK REAL ESTATE, LLC to HIGHGATE AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL PARK, LLC

St. Albans City

70 MESSENGER STREET

0.09 — $301,000

Jessica and Trevor Ellis to Amber Lange and Sara Teller

17 OAK STREET

0.26 — $164,900

Michelle Oliver to Amanda Dunbar and Aerik Wolf

21 EDWARD STREET

0.15 — $226,000

Lori Hobart and Kevin Mays to Rachel Branco

131 LINCOLN AVENUE

0.26 — $57,000

Laura Plante to Patricia Pigeon

9 EDWARD STREET

0.17 — $247,000

James Cota to Dillon Ford and Latascia Shandle

17 STANLEY COURT

0.3 — $325,000

Cheryl and David Duplissa to Indira Bhujel, Bikash Darji, Rina Darji and Dhan Limbu

36 NORTH ELM STREET

0.37 — $282,000

JASON A. AND CHRISTINA M. THERRIEN REVOCABLE TRUST to Jeremy Larock and Stephanie Ready

20 GUYETTE CIRCLE

0.23 — $243,000

Ronald Benedict and Cassandra Peltier to David and Paige Oppenheimer

32 #2 SO MAIN ST

$130,000

Sandra Spalding to Jill Dedman

295 LAKE STREET

1.36 — $207,850

Todd Minor to Colby Wood

105 HIGH STREET

0.44 — $501,000

Joel and Tanya Benware to Eliana Castro to James Galloway

10 LOWER NEWTON STREET

0.57 — $210,000

Gary and Rose Lawton to Kyle and Nicole Wilson

19 THORPE AVE

0.3 — $265,000

Heather and Jack Tremblay to Erin Callahan and Caleb Menard

132 CONGRESS STREET

0.32 — $369,950

THE STELLA, LLC to Aisha Sawyer and William Sawyer VI

174 SOUTH MAIN STREET

0.17 — $224,000

TATOW LLC to JLS PROPERTIES LLC

179 PEARL STREET

0.51 — $213,500

Martin Fletcher and Rhonda Somers-Fletcher to Steven Rocheleau and Abigail Ross

St. Albans Town

LOT 2 BELLEVUE CARRIAGE ROAD

3 — $200,000

Rachel and Samuel Smith to Dennis and Michele Decarmine

LOT 22, FRANKLIN PARK WEST

3.5 — $203,000

MALONE DORSET STREET PROPERTIES, LLC to Peter Morse

873 HARBOR VIEW DRIVE

0.53 — $445,000

HARBOR VIEW ASSOCIATES, LLC to De Yong Li

1300 LOWER NEWTON ROAD

0.54 — $285,000

Kate Dempsey to Aaron and Jenna Chagnon

1245 SAMSON ROAD

$137,000

Rachael Woods to Joseph and Joy Walsh

63 READ LANE EAST

2.56 — $750,000

Cheryl and David Miller to Daniel and Lilli Dixon

Swanton

64 MAQUAM SHORE ROAD

0.41 — $350,000

Ellen Bushey and Gordon Crofts to Cheryl and Evan Stein

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

