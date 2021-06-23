Key photo
Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Enosburg: 

 

3058 Pearly Road

2.0 — $164,000

Catherine and Robert Coleman to Andrew Bryant 

 

435 Pleasant Street

.29 — $159,000

Christina Gaudette to Regina Saathoff

Fairfax:

 

28 Cleary Road

0.8 — $177,000

James Wager to Maria and Sean Troland

 

15 Woods Edge Road

1.28 — $460,000

Stephanie Abrams and Robert Rockstroh to James and Julie Goodall

 

20 Snowcrest Road

2 — $320,000

Micheal Mccellan and Megan Vokes to Nicholas Coon and Kaitlan Reilly

 

20 Windtop Road

1 — $285,000

Jeff and Michelle Spies to Lauren Liberator and Andrew Woythal

 

4 Tabor Hill Road

2 — $40,000

David and Peggy Howrigan to Debra and Bruce Woodward

 

Franklin:

 

24 Black Woods Road

0.69 — $36,000

Joshua Robtoy to Jesse Keene and Michelle Williamson

 

Georgia:

 

732 Georgia Mountain Road

6 — $266,000

Jeffery and Pamela Gratton to Calvin Stowell

 

326 Waller Road

0.53 — $475,000

Irene Bonin to Christopher and Michaela Dalpra

 

2061 Georgia Mountain Road

20.1 — $606,233

Kathy Harrison to Bruce Cullen

 

Highgate:

 

342 Shipyard Bay Road

0.25 — $66,000

Catherine and Paul Griffin to Patricia and Victoria Mccann

 

St. Albans Town:

 

576 Lake Road

0.41 — $30,000

Patrick Cleary to Roy and Russell Bergeron

 

178  Mcginn Drive

10 — $95,000

Rosarie St. Pierre to Adam and Shana Elwood

 

St. Albans City:

 

10 Hodges Court

0.32 — $210,000

Linda and Ronald Barron to Katherine Daly

 

2 Lakeview Terrace

0.22 — $159,600

Cynthia Turner to Brad Shangraw

 

36 Lasalle Street

0.06 — $200,000

Brian and Tammi DiFranco to Dylan Freeman

 

136 South Main Street

0.35 — $270,000

Jeff and Kirsten Belrose to Andre Dufault and Juanita Manley

 

256 Lake Street

0.15 — $219,500

Ercol and Jane Acri to Alexander Blaire

 

61 Barlow Street

0.27 — $163,000

Kathleen Buck to Robert and Bonnie Bissionette

 

7 Russell Street

0.48 — $225,000

Bartlett and Tara Greenfield to Peggysue Leclair and Brittany Vezina

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you