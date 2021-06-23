Enosburg:
3058 Pearly Road
2.0 — $164,000
Catherine and Robert Coleman to Andrew Bryant
435 Pleasant Street
.29 — $159,000
Christina Gaudette to Regina Saathoff
Fairfax:
28 Cleary Road
0.8 — $177,000
James Wager to Maria and Sean Troland
15 Woods Edge Road
1.28 — $460,000
Stephanie Abrams and Robert Rockstroh to James and Julie Goodall
20 Snowcrest Road
2 — $320,000
Micheal Mccellan and Megan Vokes to Nicholas Coon and Kaitlan Reilly
20 Windtop Road
1 — $285,000
Jeff and Michelle Spies to Lauren Liberator and Andrew Woythal
4 Tabor Hill Road
2 — $40,000
David and Peggy Howrigan to Debra and Bruce Woodward
Franklin:
24 Black Woods Road
0.69 — $36,000
Joshua Robtoy to Jesse Keene and Michelle Williamson
Georgia:
732 Georgia Mountain Road
6 — $266,000
Jeffery and Pamela Gratton to Calvin Stowell
326 Waller Road
0.53 — $475,000
Irene Bonin to Christopher and Michaela Dalpra
2061 Georgia Mountain Road
20.1 — $606,233
Kathy Harrison to Bruce Cullen
Highgate:
342 Shipyard Bay Road
0.25 — $66,000
Catherine and Paul Griffin to Patricia and Victoria Mccann
St. Albans Town:
576 Lake Road
0.41 — $30,000
Patrick Cleary to Roy and Russell Bergeron
178 Mcginn Drive
10 — $95,000
Rosarie St. Pierre to Adam and Shana Elwood
St. Albans City:
10 Hodges Court
0.32 — $210,000
Linda and Ronald Barron to Katherine Daly
2 Lakeview Terrace
0.22 — $159,600
Cynthia Turner to Brad Shangraw
36 Lasalle Street
0.06 — $200,000
Brian and Tammi DiFranco to Dylan Freeman
136 South Main Street
0.35 — $270,000
Jeff and Kirsten Belrose to Andre Dufault and Juanita Manley
256 Lake Street
0.15 — $219,500
Ercol and Jane Acri to Alexander Blaire
61 Barlow Street
0.27 — $163,000
Kathleen Buck to Robert and Bonnie Bissionette
7 Russell Street
0.48 — $225,000
Bartlett and Tara Greenfield to Peggysue Leclair and Brittany Vezina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.