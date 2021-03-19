Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh
5 GREENWOODS ROAD
3.5 — $189,000
Joan Whitesell Estate to Alan Ouimette
151 WEST SHORE ROAD
49.83 — $320,000
Guy Beauregard to Barbara Beauregard and Allen Wilder
3655 WEST SHORE ROAD
0.46 — $190,000
Jeanne and William Fay to David Behuniak and Natalia Johnston
Bakersfield
5754 CHESTER A. ARTHUR ROAD
16.8 — $12,500
Deborah and Gary Wright to April and David Walker
1788 KING ROAD
6.66 — $226,750
Reginald Dunnavant to Alice Easter and Alicia Kennedy
1263 KINGS HILL ROAD
4.75 — $60,600
Bradford Hall to Whitney Matthews
Berkshire
LOT 1 RESERVOIR ROAD
5 — $54,000
Margo Sherwood to Tina Ovitt
1543 ROBITAILLE ROAD
84.21 — $315,000
David Chevalier to Eve Hayes and Adam Whitney
2712 E. BERKSHIRE ROAD
4.6 — $159,000
John and Martha King to Jake Harm and MacKayla Lozell
Enosburg Falls
32 SIXTH STREET
$21,800
Elaine Callan and Herbert Rushford to Karry Bouchard and Jody Friot
Fairfax
1204 MAIN STREET
0.88 — $275,000
Erica and Jordan Hayes to Meghan and Zachary Stevenson
10 SUNSET VIEW ROAD
1.73 — $479,900
Nikole and Sean Brock to Nadine and Robert McCabe
Fletcher
300 RYANS WAY
3.5 — $436,500
Sold to Mark and Cheryl Day
1875 POND ROAD
22.5 — $144,000
Sold to Hasan Abbas Jamali and Susan Sevareid
Franklin
5 FORSYTHE DRIVE
0.06 — $35,000
Clement and Margaret Meunier to Jolyn and Susith Wijetunga
265 TRIPLET DRIVE
10.02 — $699,000
Corey Bertrand to Kurt and Patricia Michel
Georgia
169 BRADLEY HILL RD
2.12 — $295,000
Jeremy and Sara Nadeau to Daniel Leonard and Lisa Ritter
142 PLAINS ROAD
3.34 — $250,000
Eva and Josef Kranz to Michael LaClair
Sheldon
8341 VT RTE 105
1 — $107,100
Dennis and John Loiselle to Jeremy and John Loiselle
St. Albans Town
2 SUNSET TERRACE
0.47 — $363,000
Susan Bedard to Gerald and Kathleen Wood
Swanton
13 ALLY DRIVE
$205,000
Sold to Paula Benjamin
120 LAKEWOOD DRIVE
1.52 — $165,000
Sold to Katrina and Steve Pomarico
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
