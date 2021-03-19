Key photo
Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh

5 GREENWOODS ROAD

3.5 — $189,000

Joan Whitesell Estate to Alan Ouimette

151 WEST SHORE ROAD

49.83 — $320,000

Guy Beauregard to Barbara Beauregard and Allen Wilder

3655 WEST SHORE ROAD

0.46 — $190,000

Jeanne and William Fay to David Behuniak and Natalia Johnston

Bakersfield

5754 CHESTER A. ARTHUR ROAD

16.8 — $12,500

Deborah and Gary Wright to April and David Walker

1788 KING ROAD

6.66 — $226,750

Reginald Dunnavant to Alice Easter and Alicia Kennedy

1263 KINGS HILL ROAD

4.75 — $60,600

Bradford Hall to Whitney Matthews

Berkshire

LOT 1 RESERVOIR ROAD

5 — $54,000

Margo Sherwood to Tina Ovitt

1543 ROBITAILLE ROAD

84.21 — $315,000

David Chevalier to Eve Hayes and Adam Whitney

2712 E. BERKSHIRE ROAD

4.6 — $159,000

John and Martha King to Jake Harm and MacKayla Lozell

Enosburg Falls

32 SIXTH STREET

$21,800

Elaine Callan and Herbert Rushford to Karry Bouchard and Jody Friot

Fairfax

1204 MAIN STREET

0.88 — $275,000

Erica and Jordan Hayes to Meghan and Zachary Stevenson

10 SUNSET VIEW ROAD

1.73 — $479,900

Nikole and Sean Brock to Nadine and Robert McCabe

Fletcher

300 RYANS WAY

3.5 — $436,500

Sold to Mark and Cheryl Day

1875 POND ROAD

22.5 — $144,000

Sold to Hasan Abbas Jamali and Susan Sevareid

Franklin

5 FORSYTHE DRIVE

0.06 — $35,000

Clement and Margaret Meunier to Jolyn and Susith Wijetunga

265 TRIPLET DRIVE

10.02 — $699,000

Corey Bertrand to Kurt and Patricia Michel

Georgia

169 BRADLEY HILL RD

2.12 — $295,000

Jeremy and Sara Nadeau to Daniel Leonard and Lisa Ritter

142 PLAINS ROAD

3.34 — $250,000

Eva and Josef Kranz to Michael LaClair

Sheldon

8341 VT RTE 105

1 — $107,100

Dennis and John Loiselle to Jeremy and John Loiselle

St. Albans Town

2 SUNSET TERRACE

0.47 — $363,000

Susan Bedard to Gerald and Kathleen Wood

Swanton

13 ALLY DRIVE

$205,000

Sold to Paula Benjamin

120 LAKEWOOD DRIVE

1.52 — $165,000

Sold to Katrina and Steve Pomarico

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

