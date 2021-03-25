Key photo
Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Enosburg

3341 PERLEY ROAD

70.93 — $234,300

Daniel and Jean Oklan to Bradley and Shila Sylvester

Fairfax

5 B EAST RD

$221,550

Raquel America Schwartz to Lilian Batres Mayen and Adrian Llarenamontenegro

Fairfield

228 NEW STREET

0.64 — $109,000

Samuel Shepard and Jordan Tucker to Samuel Shepard

REYNOLDS ROAD

14 — $86,000

Ronald H. Kaye and Carole S. Kaye Joint Revocable Trust to Amanda Gleason

TOWN ROAD 62

12.1 — $15,000

Michelle Jarrett to Roger Dow

Richford

LOT NO. 2, TOWN HIGHWAY #11

25.8 — $25,000

Richard Heurtley to Joseph, Mannette and Taylor Guilmette

69 GOLF COURSE ROAD

1.58 — $59,900

David Kraft to Rachel Kline

22 CHURCH STREET

0.2 — $83,000

Katherine Fletcher to Alexis Letendre

196 SOUTH MAIN STREET

0.72 — $127,500

Margaret Bicknell to Anna Vaughn

2545 CORLISS ROAD

10.4 — $174,000

John and Lisa Haughey to Jay Canty

19 HARLEM STREET

0.31 — $23,000

Home and Ruth Durkee to Brian and Tammie Corwell

63 PROVINCE STREET

0.15 — $138,500

Benjamin Ciarcia and Heather Hulbert to Megan Jefferson and Daniel Kittredge

30 GUILMETTE RD

$105,589

Fecteau Residential Inc to Mikayla Blake and Stephen Jacobs

19 HOME STREET

0.54 — $55,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to JC Cams LLC

122 NOYES STREET

0.33 — $22,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to David Carey

Sheldon

2074 KITTELL ROAD

3 — $53,000

Jody and Mark Kane to Candice and Joseph Stimson

St. Albans Town

1788 FAIRFAX ROAD

2.15 — $351,000

Maria Jarvis to Daniel Geisweit and Reyvan Hanlon

141 FAIRFAX STREET

0.6 — $358,800

Insulation Specialty Incorporated to Fairfax Road LLC

53 LITTLE COUNTY ROAD

3.6 — $310,000

Amy Sherrer to Jeremy and Margaret Rocheleau

927 HATHAWAY POINT ROAD

0.3 — $165,000

June Sweeny and Allen Yanney to Kerry O’Connell and William Sweeny

Swanton

1 MADISON DRIVE

1.32 — $304,900

Franklin Investments LLC to Corinne Roy and Joshua Thomas

124 FIRST STREET

1.81 — $375,000

Carroll Concrete-VT Inc to R.L. Vallee Inc.

60 VIENS ROAD

12 — $346,000

Melinda and Randy Kiser to Kyla Drew and Samuel Palmisano

286 LAHUE FARM ROAD

1.12 — $350,000

Abigail Kolbenson and Michael Taylor III to Jenna Marie Jarvis and Nathan Anthony Jarvis

35 FIRST STREET

0.25 — $234,000

Heidi and James Hakey to Frederick and Nancy Fuller

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

