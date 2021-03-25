Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Enosburg
3341 PERLEY ROAD
70.93 — $234,300
Daniel and Jean Oklan to Bradley and Shila Sylvester
Fairfax
5 B EAST RD
$221,550
Raquel America Schwartz to Lilian Batres Mayen and Adrian Llarenamontenegro
Fairfield
228 NEW STREET
0.64 — $109,000
Samuel Shepard and Jordan Tucker to Samuel Shepard
REYNOLDS ROAD
14 — $86,000
Ronald H. Kaye and Carole S. Kaye Joint Revocable Trust to Amanda Gleason
TOWN ROAD 62
12.1 — $15,000
Michelle Jarrett to Roger Dow
Richford
LOT NO. 2, TOWN HIGHWAY #11
25.8 — $25,000
Richard Heurtley to Joseph, Mannette and Taylor Guilmette
69 GOLF COURSE ROAD
1.58 — $59,900
David Kraft to Rachel Kline
22 CHURCH STREET
0.2 — $83,000
Katherine Fletcher to Alexis Letendre
196 SOUTH MAIN STREET
0.72 — $127,500
Margaret Bicknell to Anna Vaughn
2545 CORLISS ROAD
10.4 — $174,000
John and Lisa Haughey to Jay Canty
19 HARLEM STREET
0.31 — $23,000
Home and Ruth Durkee to Brian and Tammie Corwell
63 PROVINCE STREET
0.15 — $138,500
Benjamin Ciarcia and Heather Hulbert to Megan Jefferson and Daniel Kittredge
30 GUILMETTE RD
$105,589
Fecteau Residential Inc to Mikayla Blake and Stephen Jacobs
19 HOME STREET
0.54 — $55,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to JC Cams LLC
122 NOYES STREET
0.33 — $22,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to David Carey
Sheldon
2074 KITTELL ROAD
3 — $53,000
Jody and Mark Kane to Candice and Joseph Stimson
St. Albans Town
1788 FAIRFAX ROAD
2.15 — $351,000
Maria Jarvis to Daniel Geisweit and Reyvan Hanlon
141 FAIRFAX STREET
0.6 — $358,800
Insulation Specialty Incorporated to Fairfax Road LLC
53 LITTLE COUNTY ROAD
3.6 — $310,000
Amy Sherrer to Jeremy and Margaret Rocheleau
927 HATHAWAY POINT ROAD
0.3 — $165,000
June Sweeny and Allen Yanney to Kerry O’Connell and William Sweeny
Swanton
1 MADISON DRIVE
1.32 — $304,900
Franklin Investments LLC to Corinne Roy and Joshua Thomas
124 FIRST STREET
1.81 — $375,000
Carroll Concrete-VT Inc to R.L. Vallee Inc.
60 VIENS ROAD
12 — $346,000
Melinda and Randy Kiser to Kyla Drew and Samuel Palmisano
286 LAHUE FARM ROAD
1.12 — $350,000
Abigail Kolbenson and Michael Taylor III to Jenna Marie Jarvis and Nathan Anthony Jarvis
35 FIRST STREET
0.25 — $234,000
Heidi and James Hakey to Frederick and Nancy Fuller
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
