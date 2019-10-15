SWANTON – While fishing, hunting and hiking are popular pastimes of many who live in the Franklin County area, these activities aren’t usually seen in a school setting. But Missisquoi Valley Union High School (MVUHS) is changing that. The Field Studies Program recently celebrated its fourth anniversary and students at the high school are not only getting outdoors more, but earning science, math, general elective, and physical education credits as well.
“MVU has wanted to do something like this for years,” said Nathan Poore, one of the program’s instructors. He noted that while it was originally created for at-risk students, it’s grown and morphed into a program for those “who do better in a non-traditional classroom setting.” Nathan team-teaches with Jamie Ste. Marie, a special education instructor. The Field Studies Program is extremely popular with students. The maximum number of 10th through 12th-graders accepted into it is 15.
Mike Cain is architect of the program and has developed five similar learning structures. Mike, who is a retired BFA special education teacher, noted the MVU Field Studies offers an alternative for students who learn best by doing. “We took the academics to them,” said Mike. “And they’re learning independent living skills.”
Hands-on activities, most of these outside when the weather allows, provide students with both education and social skills. The older students tend to informally mentor the younger ones, Mike noted. “They learn how to deal with a variety of people and each other.”
Of course, there are costs involved in starting a program like this. RiseVT played an important role when it awarded a grant which helped pay for scientific monitoring and fishing gear. The students helped to write the grant.
One way the class utilizes the gear is through its annual visit to a trout stream to capture data on the fish there. Bella, one of the 11th-grade students, explained the process of shocking the fish after they’re caught and administering a certain chemical which calms them enough to be handled. Students then measure the fish, weigh them and chart the results before releasing them again.
“I like that it’s more hands-on,” said Landon of the class. Others in the program appreciated that too, along with other perks. “It’s a freedom program,” said Zeb. “And”, Caleb noted, “you don’t waste time.” Chris added, “the program’s fun,” and Zach noted, “I like that you go outside.” Carson said that he enjoyed the focus on wilderness survival. Some of the students hadn’t spent much time outdoors before, but since being part of the program, they venture outside more in their free time.
Students are in traditional classes in the morning, and then enjoy lunch together in the Field Studies Program. After that, they have the next three hours to complete tasks. “There are times when this class looks very traditional,” Nathan notes, “And then the next day we’re in hip boots in a stream.”
The class spends a good portion of its time doing community service projects, too. On the MVUHS campus they’ve deposited tick tubes and created bat boxes. They’ve constructed a pergola for the Swanton Elementary School and worked with the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, along with building story boxes for the StoryWalk program at the Highgate Recreation Walking Path.
“We do several trips as well throughout the year,” says Jamie. Last year the group hiked Sterling Pond in Smuggler’s Notch. The students appreciate the fact that they can be active and move around, instead of just sitting at a desk. “It’s nice after sitting in regular classes to come in here for hands-on work,” says Mike.
It also provides real-world learning experiences. Nathan pointed out that when the pergola for the elementary school was being installed, it was late spring, and the holes dug for the posts continued to fill with water. Students had to figure out a solution to that problem. “Just like in a real-life work setting”, says Nathan, “you can’t just throw up your hands and say, ‘I don’t know what to do’”. Students got resourceful with an empty paper coffee cup and learned an important lesson in the process. “That sort of real-life problem solving,” Nathan said. “Students don’t typically get that sitting at a desk.”
Students are even encouraged to bring in the wild game and fish they’ve caught. Bella shared pheasants with the class, while other students have brought in fish and other animals. The students study the animals and learn how to prepare them as well. “We pull all the science off of them, clean them, and eat them,” said Nathan. “They become the instructors,” Jamie noted. “It’s something they enjoy because it’s their real life.”