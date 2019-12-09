Q: How Long Have You Worked at NMC?
A: 16 years
Q: What is your favorite aspect of your job?
A: I love how every day is different. Working in Radiology we perform exams on patients from the emergency room, the operating room and the general public so we never know what will come through the doors. Every day is an opportunity for a new learning experience. I also have an amazing group of coworkers that after 16 years feels more like family than coworkers.
Q: What do you do for fun?
A: I like to travel, go to concerts, read, and be involved in whatever activities my son is doing.
Q: Who was your favorite teacher, and why?
A: My kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Fitzgerald. Lynn is an amazing person with a warm smile and a kind heart. She was always uplifting and encouraging, and still is 30 years later.
Q: Cake or pie?
A: Cake for sure…with extra frosting. Well unless it’s chocolate cream pie.