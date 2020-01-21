FRANKLIN COUNTY – If you own or operate a farm, forest or maple business and need advice regarding the financial aspects of your operation, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension can help.
You can schedule a free 90-minute individual consultation with an Extension business expert at one of nine UVM Extension offices. Appointments are available from Feb. 19 to April 22.
For a complete list of dates and locations, visit go.uvm.edu/bizclinic2020. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis and must be made by Thursday of the week prior to the desired time slot.
You can use your session for assistance with preparing balance sheets, updating financial statements, developing a budget or for a review of your written business or feasibility plan. Or you may focus on assessment or revision of your business planning goals such as capital access, marketing or strategic planning, or ask questions about other financial matters.
Plan to bring all relevant business records. These could include recent bank account statements, bookkeeping reports, your most recent IRS Schedule F tax form, loan documentation and other business records.
UVM Extension specialists are available to meet locallly at the following locations:
Tony Kitsos (farm): Middlebury, Morrisville, Newport, St. Albans
Zac Smith (farm): Berlin, Morrisville, St. Albans
Contact Christi Sherlock at Christi.Sherlock@uvm.edu, (802) 476-2003, ext. 200, or toll-free at (866) 860-1382, if requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate. Please call at least three weeks in advance of your scheduled session.