Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh
7 CENTER BAY RD NORTH
0.5 — $165,000
Sold to Eddie and Laurie Clary
122 PUMPHOUSE NORTH
0.32 — $180,000
Sold to Sandra Leland
197 KIRK & FITS ROAD
0.15 — $57,500
Charles and Mary Kim Lavery and John McDowell to Carolyn and Frederick Van Cott
Bakersfield
2228 WITCHCAT RD
10 — $233,500
Anna and John Johnson to Matthew Jewett and Carrie Vanselette
Berkshire
4561 W. BERKSHIRE RD
$112,403
Sold to Sandor Schump
117 BERKSHIRE ESTATES
10.1 — $113,200
Sold to Zhaohui Lu
Enosburg
74 ELM ST
0.39 — $220,000
Kevin Burnor to Derek Elkins
115 WEST BERKSHIRE ROAD
0.57 — $95,000
Sold to Ronald Monroe and Bruce and Constance Rhodes
3225 LONGLEY BRIDGE ROAD
6.3 — $155,000
Sold to Bradley Stine
Fairfax
42 SPAFFORD ROAD
10.18 — $375,000
Daniel and Diana Timmer to Reina Guarnaccia and Benjamin Thyng
1188 MAIN STREET
1 — $160,000
Malcolm Wood to Matthew Schott
35 FLETCHER ROAD
$205,000
Brian Ficek to John Engell Jr.
43 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1.18 — $276,000
Claudette and Dan Dale to Avery Adams and Ruari Clancy
43 GOODALL STREET
5.95 — $150,000
Lawrence Young Jr. and Cynthia Young to Stephen and Sherri Boissoneault
191 SHEPARDSON HOLLOW ROAD
2.21 — $319,000
Catherine and David McKay to Sarah Rawson
Fairfield
243 LOST NATION ROAD
1.6 — $220,000
David Parrillo to Cayman and Stephanie Ford
Franklin
4829 STATE PARK ROAD
5.34 — $720,500
Matthew Grant to James Dewing II and Jennifer Dewing
Georgia
38 STEEPLE VIEW DRIVE
2.55 — $263,000
James Martin to Lori Hobart and Kevin Mays
5739 GEORGIA SHORE ROAD
1 — $258,000
Heather and Rebecca Satterwhite to Christopher and Sarah Bush
Highgate
28.75 ACRES ON ST. ARMAND ROAD
28.75 — $70,000
Vivian Hays to Daniel Rainville
154 BMX BOULEVARD
14.89 — $237,000
Melissa Ives to Zachary Perry
Montgomery
372 MAIN STREET
0.5 — $187,500
Julie Adams to Wendell Hughes
BLACK FALLS ROAD
17.37 — $115,000
Doris and Gregory Moon to Tucker Windover
Richford
93 MAIN STREET
0.35 — $120,000
Sold to Paul Benoit
26 NICKSON ROAD
11.09 — $64,000
Stephen Sheperd to Anne Hughes
Sheldon
131 CEDAR ROAD
3.5 — $286,500
Caleb and Julie L. Kittell to Aidan Potter
139 SCHOOL STREET
0.2 — $184,000
Donald and Sally Sullivan to Landon Desroches
St. Albans City
26 GUYETTE CIRCLE
0.22 — $240,204
Sold to Brian Brady II
75 BISHOP STREET
0.25 — $119,500
Sold to Kelli and Richard Schreiner
St. Albans Town
56 LEBEL DRIVE
1 — $250,000
Dorothy Aitchison to Mark Connor
1252 LOWER NEWTON STREET
0.61 — $228,000
David Fallon to Andrew Dike
151 LOOMIS LANE
3.13 — $239,900
Sold to Nicholas Medor
LOTS 2,3,4, AND 5 ON LOWER NEWTON ROAD
7.6 — $148,000
Albert and Linda Lamothe to Rocky Ridge Construction
Swanton
24 NEW STREET
0.25 — $155,000
Brandon Mason to Tyler Charbonneau
LOT 12, JERRYMILL LANE
1.78 — $69,300
Richard Cummings to Whitney and Tyler Critchlow
2556 HIGHGATE ROAD
1.5 — $142,200
John Engell Jr. to Briauna Abbott
14 PINE STREET
0.25 — $170,000
Kenneth Schuster to Morgan Ede
461 BUSHEY ROAD
1.4 — $230,000
Martha and Steven Rocheleau to Elizabeth and Nicholas Pfeil
401 BUSHEY ROAD
1 — $124,850
Daniel Soutiere Jr. to Kelly Chasenay
13 COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES
1.83 — $400,000
Anne and Craig Morse to Kirk and Krisha High
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
Editor’s note: Due to inability to acquire property transfers for a period, the above property transfers reflect transactions from April 5 to April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.