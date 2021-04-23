Key photo
Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh

7 CENTER BAY RD NORTH

0.5 — $165,000

Sold to Eddie and Laurie Clary

122 PUMPHOUSE NORTH

0.32 — $180,000

Sold to Sandra Leland

197 KIRK & FITS ROAD

0.15 — $57,500

Charles and Mary Kim Lavery and John McDowell to Carolyn and Frederick Van Cott

Bakersfield

2228 WITCHCAT RD

10 — $233,500

Anna and John Johnson to Matthew Jewett and Carrie Vanselette

Berkshire

4561 W. BERKSHIRE RD

$112,403

Sold to Sandor Schump

117 BERKSHIRE ESTATES

10.1 — $113,200

Sold to Zhaohui Lu

Enosburg

74 ELM ST

0.39 — $220,000

Kevin Burnor to Derek Elkins

115 WEST BERKSHIRE ROAD

0.57 — $95,000

Sold to Ronald Monroe and Bruce and Constance Rhodes

3225 LONGLEY BRIDGE ROAD

6.3 — $155,000

Sold to Bradley Stine

Fairfax

42 SPAFFORD ROAD

10.18 — $375,000

Daniel and Diana Timmer to Reina Guarnaccia and Benjamin Thyng

1188 MAIN STREET

1 — $160,000

Malcolm Wood to Matthew Schott

35 FLETCHER ROAD

$205,000

Brian Ficek to John Engell Jr.

43 PHEASANT RUN ROAD

1.18 — $276,000

Claudette and Dan Dale to Avery Adams and Ruari Clancy

43 GOODALL STREET

5.95 — $150,000

Lawrence Young Jr. and Cynthia Young to Stephen and Sherri Boissoneault

191 SHEPARDSON HOLLOW ROAD

2.21 — $319,000

Catherine and David McKay to Sarah Rawson

Fairfield

243 LOST NATION ROAD

1.6 — $220,000

David Parrillo to Cayman and Stephanie Ford

Franklin

4829 STATE PARK ROAD

5.34 — $720,500

Matthew Grant to James Dewing II and Jennifer Dewing

Georgia

38 STEEPLE VIEW DRIVE

2.55 — $263,000

James Martin to Lori Hobart and Kevin Mays

5739 GEORGIA SHORE ROAD

1 — $258,000

Heather and Rebecca Satterwhite to Christopher and Sarah Bush

Highgate

28.75 ACRES ON ST. ARMAND ROAD

28.75 — $70,000

Vivian Hays to Daniel Rainville

154 BMX BOULEVARD

14.89 — $237,000

Melissa Ives to Zachary Perry

Montgomery

372 MAIN STREET

0.5 — $187,500

Julie Adams to Wendell Hughes

BLACK FALLS ROAD

17.37 — $115,000

Doris and Gregory Moon to Tucker Windover

Richford

93 MAIN STREET

0.35 — $120,000

Sold to Paul Benoit

26 NICKSON ROAD

11.09 — $64,000

Stephen Sheperd to Anne Hughes

Sheldon

131 CEDAR ROAD

3.5 — $286,500

Caleb and Julie L. Kittell to Aidan Potter

139 SCHOOL STREET

0.2 — $184,000

Donald and Sally Sullivan to Landon Desroches

St. Albans City

26 GUYETTE CIRCLE

0.22 — $240,204

Sold to Brian Brady II

75 BISHOP STREET

0.25 — $119,500

Sold to Kelli and Richard Schreiner

St. Albans Town

56 LEBEL DRIVE

1 — $250,000

Dorothy Aitchison to Mark Connor

1252 LOWER NEWTON STREET

0.61 — $228,000

David Fallon to Andrew Dike

151 LOOMIS LANE

3.13 — $239,900

Sold to Nicholas Medor

LOTS 2,3,4, AND 5 ON LOWER NEWTON ROAD

7.6 — $148,000

Albert and Linda Lamothe to Rocky Ridge Construction

Swanton

24 NEW STREET

0.25 — $155,000

Brandon Mason to Tyler Charbonneau

LOT 12, JERRYMILL LANE

1.78 — $69,300

Richard Cummings to Whitney and Tyler Critchlow

2556 HIGHGATE ROAD

1.5 — $142,200

John Engell Jr. to Briauna Abbott

14 PINE STREET

0.25 — $170,000

Kenneth Schuster to Morgan Ede

461 BUSHEY ROAD

1.4 — $230,000

Martha and Steven Rocheleau to Elizabeth and Nicholas Pfeil

401 BUSHEY ROAD

1 — $124,850

Daniel Soutiere Jr. to Kelly Chasenay

13 COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES

1.83 — $400,000

Anne and Craig Morse to Kirk and Krisha High

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

Editor’s note: Due to inability to acquire property transfers for a period, the above property transfers reflect transactions from April 5 to April 18.

