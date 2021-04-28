Key photo
Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh

131 CLELAND NORTH

0.11 — $226,000

Leonard Miraldi to Thomas Graham and Laura Miraldi

12 POINT OF TONGUE

1.02 — $249,000

Marcia and Thomas Masiero to Jeffrey Porter

31 ETHAN LANE

0.7 — $238,000

Matthew Labounty to Jesse Rowe

74 POINT OF TONGUE

2.66 — $715,000

AWC FAMILY TRUST to LIAMOS 2005 REVOCBLE TRUST

Berkshire

64 BORDER DRIVE

5.7 — $66,000

Jason and Tammy Dimaggio to Kathryn Jezer-Morton, and Gray and Richard Miles

Enosburg

418 PLEASANT STREET

0.25 — $205,000

Jason and Laura Larose to Kongshui Chen

Fairfax

60 VILLAGE VIEW ROAD

0.52 — $360,000

Lu'ay Bakir to Hamed and Patricia Bakir

Georgia

5746 ETHAN ALLEN HIGHWAY

157 — $67,777.78

Sherie Gregory to Lisa Cummings, Palmer Dayle, Dawn Densmore, April Henderson, and Carolyn and Theresa Palmer

58 BLAKEWOOD DRIVE

0.51 — $362,000

Kate and Levi Lavalla to Cote and Kelly Forbes

12 BLAKEWOOD DRIVE

0.53 — $335,000

Cote and Kelly Forbes to Sam Pollock and Carly Schmidt

Montgomery

54 MOUNTAIN ROAD

0.32 — $175,000

Gary Lumbra and Lori Stewart to Timothy Snider

Richford

43 CHURCH STREET

0.54 — $40,000

TRUSTEES OF THE DIOCESE OF VERMONT, INC. to THE HOLY GROUND, LLC

64 BORDER DRIVE

5.1 — $66,000

Jason and Tammy Dimaggio to Kathryn Jezer-Morton, and Gray and Richard Miles

80 TROY STREET

0.22 — $95,000

BOGATY LLC to Hilda and Jeremy Raymond

St. Albans City

40 UPPER WELDEN STREET

0.31 — $270,000

Shelly Lapierre to Virginia Little

75 ALDIS STREET

0.11 — $125,000

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. to Linda and Shayne Greenwood

92 HIGH STREET

0.65 — $338,900

Alisha and William Sawyer to Blake Phillips and Amy Phippen

St. Albans Town

15 TWIN COURT

$230,000

Lan Ullrich to Dylan Krause

706 MAQAUM SHORE ROAD

0.48 — $618,400

ADAMS REVOCABLE TRUST to Melissa Lewis-Bourdeau

LOT 6 CHARBONNEAU DRIVE

2.64 — $136,000

Jeanne and Louis Charbonneau to Jia Min Lin and Hong Yeung

FRENCH HILL RD

13.4 — $80,000

Patricia and Rene Fortin to Chad and Maria Gervais

27 CEDAR HILL DRIVE, #102

0.46 — $309,000

Alicia Bullock to Courtney and Michael Griswold

483 FRENCH HILL ROAD

6.5 — $180,000

RONALD R. LAMELL REVOCABLE TRUST to Richard Stanley

LOT 2 FRENCH HILL ROAD

1.33 — $79,000

THE TYLER PLACE INC to Lance and Mary Early

Swanton

112 HOG ISLAND ROAD

1.3 — $117,500

CHAPMAN FAMILY TRUST, DATED JUNE 5, 2018 to Ethan Clifford and Alana Todd

41 MAPLE GROVE ESTATES

1.84 — $70,000

BUD HEMOND TRUST to Andrew and Joann Bechard

317 & 327 ST. ALBANS RD

2 — $251,000

Steven Bouchard and Lisa Marie Bourgeois to Danielle and Dustin Machia

99 TRAILS EDGE DRIVE

1.01 — $60,000

Daniel and Patricia Bouthille to Kelsey Macart and Joshua Waite

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

