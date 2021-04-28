Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh
131 CLELAND NORTH
0.11 — $226,000
Leonard Miraldi to Thomas Graham and Laura Miraldi
12 POINT OF TONGUE
1.02 — $249,000
Marcia and Thomas Masiero to Jeffrey Porter
31 ETHAN LANE
0.7 — $238,000
Matthew Labounty to Jesse Rowe
74 POINT OF TONGUE
2.66 — $715,000
AWC FAMILY TRUST to LIAMOS 2005 REVOCBLE TRUST
Berkshire
64 BORDER DRIVE
5.7 — $66,000
Jason and Tammy Dimaggio to Kathryn Jezer-Morton, and Gray and Richard Miles
Enosburg
418 PLEASANT STREET
0.25 — $205,000
Jason and Laura Larose to Kongshui Chen
Fairfax
60 VILLAGE VIEW ROAD
0.52 — $360,000
Lu'ay Bakir to Hamed and Patricia Bakir
Georgia
5746 ETHAN ALLEN HIGHWAY
157 — $67,777.78
Sherie Gregory to Lisa Cummings, Palmer Dayle, Dawn Densmore, April Henderson, and Carolyn and Theresa Palmer
58 BLAKEWOOD DRIVE
0.51 — $362,000
Kate and Levi Lavalla to Cote and Kelly Forbes
12 BLAKEWOOD DRIVE
0.53 — $335,000
Cote and Kelly Forbes to Sam Pollock and Carly Schmidt
Montgomery
54 MOUNTAIN ROAD
0.32 — $175,000
Gary Lumbra and Lori Stewart to Timothy Snider
Richford
43 CHURCH STREET
0.54 — $40,000
TRUSTEES OF THE DIOCESE OF VERMONT, INC. to THE HOLY GROUND, LLC
64 BORDER DRIVE
5.1 — $66,000
Jason and Tammy Dimaggio to Kathryn Jezer-Morton, and Gray and Richard Miles
80 TROY STREET
0.22 — $95,000
BOGATY LLC to Hilda and Jeremy Raymond
St. Albans City
40 UPPER WELDEN STREET
0.31 — $270,000
Shelly Lapierre to Virginia Little
75 ALDIS STREET
0.11 — $125,000
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. to Linda and Shayne Greenwood
92 HIGH STREET
0.65 — $338,900
Alisha and William Sawyer to Blake Phillips and Amy Phippen
St. Albans Town
15 TWIN COURT
$230,000
Lan Ullrich to Dylan Krause
706 MAQAUM SHORE ROAD
0.48 — $618,400
ADAMS REVOCABLE TRUST to Melissa Lewis-Bourdeau
LOT 6 CHARBONNEAU DRIVE
2.64 — $136,000
Jeanne and Louis Charbonneau to Jia Min Lin and Hong Yeung
FRENCH HILL RD
13.4 — $80,000
Patricia and Rene Fortin to Chad and Maria Gervais
27 CEDAR HILL DRIVE, #102
0.46 — $309,000
Alicia Bullock to Courtney and Michael Griswold
483 FRENCH HILL ROAD
6.5 — $180,000
RONALD R. LAMELL REVOCABLE TRUST to Richard Stanley
LOT 2 FRENCH HILL ROAD
1.33 — $79,000
THE TYLER PLACE INC to Lance and Mary Early
Swanton
112 HOG ISLAND ROAD
1.3 — $117,500
CHAPMAN FAMILY TRUST, DATED JUNE 5, 2018 to Ethan Clifford and Alana Todd
41 MAPLE GROVE ESTATES
1.84 — $70,000
BUD HEMOND TRUST to Andrew and Joann Bechard
317 & 327 ST. ALBANS RD
2 — $251,000
Steven Bouchard and Lisa Marie Bourgeois to Danielle and Dustin Machia
99 TRAILS EDGE DRIVE
1.01 — $60,000
Daniel and Patricia Bouthille to Kelsey Macart and Joshua Waite
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
