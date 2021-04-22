Key photo
Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Berkshire

2838 VT ROUTE 105

0.54 — $150,000

Beverley and Jamie Doe to Kemar Simmons

Enosburg Falls

1587 ENOSBURG MOUNTAIN ROAD

1.63 — $30,000

Kirsten Gates to Joellen Bower and Julie Shaw

1129 DAVIS ROAD

2.71 — $270,000

Thomas Goss to Peter Farrell

Fairfax

1230 MAIN STREET

2 — $150,000

Lesley Combs to Deborah and Ivan Patry

2 MANSFIELD ROAD

2.06 — $360,000

Marilyn Minor to Gary and Kathleen Benoit

20 CONNOR HILL ROAD

0.61 — $308,900

Gabriel Handy to Caitlin and Wesley Murray

35 FLETCHER ROAD #105

$170,000

Matthew Martel to Alex and Kelly Jean Charpentier

Fairfield

107 KINLEE LANE

4.1 — $370,000

Jeffrey Guyette to Bernard and Gwendolyn Boudreau

Fletcher

3064 CAMBRIDGE ROAD

180 — $350,000

Sold to Hannah and John Doyle

Franklin

LOT 6 MESSIER ROAD

3.3 — $75,000

James and Ronna Messier to Marcel Tougas

219 WEBSTER ROAD

5.33 — $365,000

Douglas and Sonja Lacross to Carolee and Zachariah Sutton

Georgia

928 POLLY HUBBARD ROAD

2 — $210,000

Sold to Jeremy Armell

107 ARROWHEAD LAKE ROAD

0.5 — $285,000

Melinda Malone to Turner Ede

107 CADIEUX ROAD EXTENSION

1.27 — $169,650

Hector Hill to Katie Driver

133 F WILDER DRIVE

$265,500

Shawn and Teresa Irish to The Mary and McDermott Trust

Montgomery

2140 GIBOU ROAD

10.8 — $99,900

Alphonse and Ann Gratton to John Johnson and Kimberly Morrill

LOT 3 AND LOT 5, WEST HILL ROAD

16.1 — $135,000

Leah and Robert Bagley, and Janice and Terry Hall to Phillip Laporte and Judith St. Hilaire

Richford

423 STEVENS MILLS SLIDE ROAD

7.3 — $62,000

Martin Laliberte and Nathalie Thivierge to Robin Berger and Lewis Holcroft

1568 ST. ALBANS ROAD

2.1 — $220,000

Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Jamilah Jadallah and Jacob Lee

34 HARLEM STREET

0.29 — $112,000

Nicole and Travis Stetson to Mason Farrar and Zoe Mewhinney

Sheldon

3219 KITTELL ROAD

1.34 — $375,000

Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Ann and Charles Parent

650 MILL STREET

0.5 — $184,500

Rosemarie Norris to Homer and Ruth Durkee

St. Albans City

45 HUNTINGTON ST

0.31 — $162,000

Claire and Paul Bushey to Alexis Bushey and Dakota Hotchkiss

21 LOWER GILMAN STREET

0.22 — $185,000

Kyle and Nicole Wilson to Keagan Landry

39 UPPER NEWTON STREET

0.17 — $225,000

Douglas and Lynn Jacques to Lawrence Calley

86 BANK ST

0.46 — $275,000

Sold to Ross and Teresa Kleinman

15 THORPE AVENUE

0.18 — $229,000

Diane, Greg and Lisa Christie to Kathleen Centerbar and Charles Hill

10 NASON STREET

0.32 — $125,000

Karen Masse to Chad and Kelly Bray

114 LOWER NEWTON STREET

0.43 — $262,500

Gerald Herrera and Mary Zurn Herrera to April McElwee

256 LAKE STREET

0.15 — $200,000

Claudette Rainville to Jane Acri and Ercol Acri III

58 NASON STREET

0.75 — $205,000

Joshua and Kate Larose to Robert Carty

48 MAPLE STREET

0.48 — $215,000

Jenna Garrison to Kendra Garrison and David Whitaker

43 BRAINERD STREET

0.09 — $259,900

Marie Greeno to Julie Terrazzano

265 LAKE STREET

0.05 — $150,000

Laurie Johnson to Erin Hibbard

133 HIGH STREET UNIT 2

$203,800

Jane Durieux to Warner Home LLC

32 CEDAR STREET

0.73 — $169,900

Carolie and Zachariah Sutton to Angela Neill

St. Albans Town

1349 FAIRFAX ROAD

2.4 — $300,000

Sold to Eric Boudro

22 PIKE DRIVE

1.12 — $330,000

David Marchant II and Debra Terwilliger to Jonathan Morin

161 E SOLOMON ROAD

0.49 — $850,000

Cheryl and Mark Ledoux to Erin Howrigan

588 HARBOR VIEW DRIVE

0.04 — $381,000

Sold to Shannon Gaulin

76 RED KING ROAD

5.03 — $406,000

Sold to Sandra Carter and Robert Carter Jr.

LOTS 13/14/15 SHANTEE POINT ESTATES

2.3 — $330,000

Sold to Barbara and Steven Gellis

Swanton

15 FARRAR STREET

0.5 — $245,000

Diane and Jon Barrette and Paula Howrigan to Travis Hunt

92 GRAND AVENUE

0.25 — $229,000

Sold to Brian Washburn and Morgan Watkins

Key:

Address

Acreage — Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

Editor’s note: Due to inability to acquire property transfers for a period, the above property transfers reflect transactions from March 22 to April 4.

