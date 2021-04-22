Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Berkshire
2838 VT ROUTE 105
0.54 — $150,000
Beverley and Jamie Doe to Kemar Simmons
Enosburg Falls
1587 ENOSBURG MOUNTAIN ROAD
1.63 — $30,000
Kirsten Gates to Joellen Bower and Julie Shaw
1129 DAVIS ROAD
2.71 — $270,000
Thomas Goss to Peter Farrell
Fairfax
1230 MAIN STREET
2 — $150,000
Lesley Combs to Deborah and Ivan Patry
2 MANSFIELD ROAD
2.06 — $360,000
Marilyn Minor to Gary and Kathleen Benoit
20 CONNOR HILL ROAD
0.61 — $308,900
Gabriel Handy to Caitlin and Wesley Murray
35 FLETCHER ROAD #105
$170,000
Matthew Martel to Alex and Kelly Jean Charpentier
Fairfield
107 KINLEE LANE
4.1 — $370,000
Jeffrey Guyette to Bernard and Gwendolyn Boudreau
Fletcher
3064 CAMBRIDGE ROAD
180 — $350,000
Sold to Hannah and John Doyle
Franklin
LOT 6 MESSIER ROAD
3.3 — $75,000
James and Ronna Messier to Marcel Tougas
219 WEBSTER ROAD
5.33 — $365,000
Douglas and Sonja Lacross to Carolee and Zachariah Sutton
Georgia
928 POLLY HUBBARD ROAD
2 — $210,000
Sold to Jeremy Armell
107 ARROWHEAD LAKE ROAD
0.5 — $285,000
Melinda Malone to Turner Ede
107 CADIEUX ROAD EXTENSION
1.27 — $169,650
Hector Hill to Katie Driver
133 F WILDER DRIVE
$265,500
Shawn and Teresa Irish to The Mary and McDermott Trust
Montgomery
2140 GIBOU ROAD
10.8 — $99,900
Alphonse and Ann Gratton to John Johnson and Kimberly Morrill
LOT 3 AND LOT 5, WEST HILL ROAD
16.1 — $135,000
Leah and Robert Bagley, and Janice and Terry Hall to Phillip Laporte and Judith St. Hilaire
Richford
423 STEVENS MILLS SLIDE ROAD
7.3 — $62,000
Martin Laliberte and Nathalie Thivierge to Robin Berger and Lewis Holcroft
1568 ST. ALBANS ROAD
2.1 — $220,000
Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Jamilah Jadallah and Jacob Lee
34 HARLEM STREET
0.29 — $112,000
Nicole and Travis Stetson to Mason Farrar and Zoe Mewhinney
Sheldon
3219 KITTELL ROAD
1.34 — $375,000
Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Ann and Charles Parent
650 MILL STREET
0.5 — $184,500
Rosemarie Norris to Homer and Ruth Durkee
St. Albans City
45 HUNTINGTON ST
0.31 — $162,000
Claire and Paul Bushey to Alexis Bushey and Dakota Hotchkiss
21 LOWER GILMAN STREET
0.22 — $185,000
Kyle and Nicole Wilson to Keagan Landry
39 UPPER NEWTON STREET
0.17 — $225,000
Douglas and Lynn Jacques to Lawrence Calley
86 BANK ST
0.46 — $275,000
Sold to Ross and Teresa Kleinman
15 THORPE AVENUE
0.18 — $229,000
Diane, Greg and Lisa Christie to Kathleen Centerbar and Charles Hill
10 NASON STREET
0.32 — $125,000
Karen Masse to Chad and Kelly Bray
114 LOWER NEWTON STREET
0.43 — $262,500
Gerald Herrera and Mary Zurn Herrera to April McElwee
256 LAKE STREET
0.15 — $200,000
Claudette Rainville to Jane Acri and Ercol Acri III
58 NASON STREET
0.75 — $205,000
Joshua and Kate Larose to Robert Carty
48 MAPLE STREET
0.48 — $215,000
Jenna Garrison to Kendra Garrison and David Whitaker
43 BRAINERD STREET
0.09 — $259,900
Marie Greeno to Julie Terrazzano
265 LAKE STREET
0.05 — $150,000
Laurie Johnson to Erin Hibbard
133 HIGH STREET UNIT 2
$203,800
Jane Durieux to Warner Home LLC
32 CEDAR STREET
0.73 — $169,900
Carolie and Zachariah Sutton to Angela Neill
St. Albans Town
1349 FAIRFAX ROAD
2.4 — $300,000
Sold to Eric Boudro
22 PIKE DRIVE
1.12 — $330,000
David Marchant II and Debra Terwilliger to Jonathan Morin
161 E SOLOMON ROAD
0.49 — $850,000
Cheryl and Mark Ledoux to Erin Howrigan
588 HARBOR VIEW DRIVE
0.04 — $381,000
Sold to Shannon Gaulin
76 RED KING ROAD
5.03 — $406,000
Sold to Sandra Carter and Robert Carter Jr.
LOTS 13/14/15 SHANTEE POINT ESTATES
2.3 — $330,000
Sold to Barbara and Steven Gellis
Swanton
15 FARRAR STREET
0.5 — $245,000
Diane and Jon Barrette and Paula Howrigan to Travis Hunt
92 GRAND AVENUE
0.25 — $229,000
Sold to Brian Washburn and Morgan Watkins
Key:
Address
Acreage — Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
Editor’s note: Due to inability to acquire property transfers for a period, the above property transfers reflect transactions from March 22 to April 4.
