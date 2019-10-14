Q: How Long Have You Worked at NMC?
A: 9.5 years
Q: What is your favorite aspect of your job?
A: I enjoy billing in general; however, I just switched to focus on only workers’ compensation for the entire organization. Workers’ comp can be very challenging and when you have an account that you spend a lot of time on and finally get a resolution, it’s definitely a feeling of accomplishment.
Q: What was the last book you read?
A: Life on a Cliff by Dr. Stephen Payne
Q: You’re stranded on a desert island and can bring three things with you – what are they?
A: My 4 daughters, McKenna, Catherine, Gabrielle and Addison (do they count as one thing?), my sister Gail, and my phone.
Q: What historic figure would you have dinner with, and why?
A: Marilyn Monroe. I’m not really sure why, I’ve just always found her to be fascinating.
Q: Who was your favorite teacher, and why?
A: My 3rd grade teacher, Mrs. Elizabeth Cross. I was still fairly new to the school and she was the kindest, most loving teacher I have ever had.