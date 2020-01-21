FRANKLIN COUNTY – Temperatures have dropped and snow is falling which means it’s time to get your vehicle ready for the winter months.
At Franklin County Home Health, our clinical staff spends a majority of their day traveling around the county doing home visits – even in inclement weather conditions. We understand the importance having a vehicle that is prepared for any situation.
It is important to have basic emergency supplies in your car. The National Safety Council and Ready.gov recommends the following essentials to keep you and your vehicle prepared this season:
Preparing Your Vehicle for Emergencies
Have a mechanic check the following on your vehicle prior to an emergency:
• Antifreeze levels
• Battery and ignition system
• Brakes
• Exhaust system
• Fuel and air filters
• Heater and defroster
• Lights and flashing hazard lights
• Oil
• Thermostat
• Windshield wiper equipment and washer fluid level
Vehicle Safety Tips
• Keep your gas tank full in case of evacuation or power outages. A full tank will also keep the fuel line from freezing
• Install good winter tires and ensure they have adequate tread or any jurisdiction-required chains or studs
• Do not drive through flooded areas. Six inches of water can cause a vehicle to lose control or possibly stall. A foot of water will float many cars.
• Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded. Roads may have weakened and could collapse under the weight of a car.
• If a power line falls on your car you are at risk of electrical shock, stay inside until a trained person removes the wire.
• If there is an explosion or other factor that makes it difficult to control the vehicle, pull over, stop the car and set the parking brake.
• If the emergency could impact the physical stability of the roadway avoid overpasses, bridges, power lines, signs and other hazards
Emergency Kit for the Car
Every vehicle should have an emergency supply kit located in the trunk. Kits should be checked every six months, and expired items should be replaced to keep it up to date. Vehicle emergency supply kits should include:
• A properly inflated spare tire, wheel wrench and tripod jack
• Jumper cables
• Flares or reflective triangle
• Tool kit and/or a multipurpose utility tool
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• Reflective triangles and brightly colored cloth to make your vehicle more visible
• Compass
• First aid kit with gauze, tape, bandages, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, a blanket, nonlatex gloves, scissors, hydrocortisone, thermometer, tweezers and instant cold compress
• Nonperishable, high-energy foods, such as unsalted nuts, dried fruits and hard candy
• Drinking water
• Reflective vest in case you need to walk to get help
• Car charger for your cell phone
• Fire extinguisher
• Duct tape
• Rain poncho
• Additional items for cold weather include a snow brush, shovel, windshield washer fluid, warm clothing, cat litter for traction and blankets
It’s also a good idea to keep family and emergency phone numbers, including your auto insurance provider and a towing company, in your phone.
Drive safe this season, and make sure to keep yourself and your vehicle prepared. For more safety tips visit www.ready.gov/car or www.nsc.org.