If you are attempting to eat more healthfully, a holiday dessert buffet filled with pies can be a disaster waiting to happen. However, the holidays are a time when many of us choose to indulge, so if you are going to satisfy your sweet tooth, you should know which holiday pies are the healthiest for you.
Pumpkin pie reigns supreme as the best choice you can make in terms of nutritional benefits. One slice (1/8 of a 9-inch pie) contains about 260 calories and 10 grams of fat. Other health benefits of pumpkin pie are that it contains 2 gm fiber, 250% your daily value for vitamin A and 10% of your daily value of calcium. Apple crisp comes in at a close second. Half a cup is 227 calories and has 5 grams of fat. Nutrient-wise it also has about 2 grams of fiber per serving, but the added bonus is that the apples contain the soluble fiber pectin, which helps lower cholesterol. Pecan Pie is probably the most calorie dense. Though nuts are a good source of healthy fats and protein, it can have up to 503 calories and 27 gm of fat per slice!
It’s also important to note that any fruit pie that uses fresh fruit will offer some nutrients, including vitamins that act as antioxidants. If you are looking for nutritional value, you can turn your fruit pies into a crisp and use oats as a topping for the crunch. Doing this cuts out some of the fat and calories of a traditional crust but adds fiber, which is linked to heart health, weight maintenance, and other health benefits.
Whatever pie you choose this Thanksgiving, keep in mind the amount of butter and sugar that is added can influence how healthy it is. Also, remember that portion control is an important tool you can take with you throughout the holidays as well.