Staying safe while driving or biking on the road doesn’t have to be a challenge, but there are some laws, practices, and guidelines which will help keep everyone safer. Vermont’s Motor Vehicles Law outlines expectations for passing “vulnerable users.” Among other rules, this law states that vehicles “shall exercise due care, which includes reducing speed and increasing clearance to a recommended distance of at least four feet…” (23 V.S.A. § 1033)
In other words, if you’re in a vehicle and there is a bicycle traveling that you will pass, you must give them a minimum of a 4-foot buffer. In order to successfully provide that buffer, it is likely that in some instances, you will have to cross the yellow line. Of course, according to VT law, vehicles need to assure that the left side “is clearly visible and free of oncoming traffic and vulnerable users…” (23 V.S.A. § 1035)
Cyclists have the right to be in the road – and a 4-foot buffer gives both the cyclist and vehicles a comfortable space to share the road. For more information about sharing the road, check out Local Motion’s “Give Some Love, Get Some Love: Safety is a Two-Way Street” resource at www.localmotion.org/give_get_love.