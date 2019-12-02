Q: How Long Have You Worked at NMC?
A: 10 years
Q: What is your favorite aspect of your job?
A: Interacting with all the patients, visitors and employees who are at NMC. There are daily tasks we try to accomplish, but the concierge position can be a very ‘spur of the moment’ job, and every day is a bit different. Multi-tasking is our middle name!
Q: What was the last book you read?
A: I just finished reading The Tattooist of Auschwitz, by Heather Morris. Highly recommend. Also, a local pediatrician, Jack Mayer, wrote a book about Irena Sendler titled Life in A Jar; The Irena Sendler Project. Well worth reading more than once!
Q: You’re stranded on a desert island and can bring three things with you – what are they?
A: All my friends and acquaintances (I like diversity), and unlimited coffee, wine and ice cream!
Q: What would your perfect Saturday be like?
A: Outside in the woods on my horse, a little playtime with the grandkids, and dinner with friends.