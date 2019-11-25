Q: How Long Have You Worked at NMC?
A:11.5 yrs
Q: What is your favorite aspect of your job?
A: My most favorite aspect of working in the Emergency Department is being able to contribute to the care of our community members when patients or families are feeling their worst or maybe even experiencing some of the most trying times of their life. You can’t predict emergencies and having an exceptional collaborative team like we do here at NMC in the ED can be very comforting. There is nothing more rewarding than giving back to the community that we’ve lived in all our lives and that our children are now growing up in.
Q: What was the last book you read?
My Daughter and I are currently reading a book called “Wonder” together.
Q: What do you do for fun?
A: For fun I love to do anything that involves my husband and kids and the outdoors, hiking, biking, boating, sports, etc. I am an equine enthusiast and absolutely love to spend time in the saddle covering miles of trails in Vermont and New York… or anything horse related really.
Q: What would your perfect Saturday be like?
A: A perfect Saturday for me would definitely be that warm sunny summer day at home with my family. We love our home and enjoy the peace and quiet that it provides away from all the busy everyday commotion.
What was the last thing you ate? My own farm fresh free-range eggs!!
Talk about your favorite pet. It is very hard to choose one; I have a lot of pets! We have horses, dogs, a cat and 12 chickens. If I had to pick one favorite it would probably be my horse Diamond, he is like a big dog.