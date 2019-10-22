Q: How Long Have You Worked at NMC?
A: I will reach my 1-year mark on October 1st
Q: How does your role at NMC contribute to exceptional care?
A: As a nursing supervisor, I do not always have my hands involved in providing direct patient care but when I do, I very much enjoy it. It gives me the opportunity to connect with our community so I can advocate for their needs while they are receiving care at NMC. I always aim for our patients to have the best care and help to ensure all their needs are met (from nutrition, to wound care, to physical therapy, and a safe environment, including the best nursing care for every patient). I round on every patient everyday so I can help facilitate their needs and help support our team on the PCU in providing exceptional care, always.
Q: What do you do for fun?
A: In the summer and fall months I rock climb and in the winter months, I hit the slopes on my snowboard. I have 2 kiddos who I enjoy very much and sometimes just hanging out with them is all I need for a re-boost. If I need some down time, you will find me folding laundry or cooking food with the music on (there is usually some kind of dancing involved).
Q: What was the last thing you ate?
A: Well, I just woke up so the answer is….coffee first, always!
Q: Who was your favorite teacher, and why?
A: That would be Ms. Medina who was my 5th grade teacher. She always challenged me to do better, to be better. When she saw I mastered a topic, she would make sure I was given the next challenge. When I look back on it now, I understand this was more work for her because she had to run two lesson plans simultaneously. Her teaching method helped to instill a strong work ethic and to always look for “the next thing to do”. I carry that memory with me to this day and always look for what I can do to do better, to be better than I am today.