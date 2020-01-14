This December makes 8 years!
I used to work in the Lab, and now my job involves administrative support for provider practices. I was concerned when I switched from a clinical position to non-clinical that I would miss the patient care aspect of interacting with patients. I do miss drawing blood (us “vampires” are a strange breed!), but I might actually be more involved with care coordination in this position as I help patients navigate the potentially complex maze of referrals, orders, and prior authorizations to receive the care they need.
I’ve read it a million times before, but The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff. It was one of my dad’s books that I’ve kept, and it introduces concepts of Taoism via the characters of Winnie the Pooh. I highly recommend it!
I love to crochet, read, experiment in the kitchen, and do/teach yoga; it’s always more fun to do these things with my two young nieces-they have such a fresh perspective on everything!
Grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup.
I have two kitty cats who are brothers; their names are Merry and Pippin, named after two of the hobbits in Lord of the Rings. I should have known that with names like that, they would be mischief-makers! Pippin is quieter but more of a troublemaker, leaving the slower Merry to get caught in whatever mess his brother just made! Pippin can be a snuggler and is especially enthusiastic about giving face-boops. Merry’s nickname is “Pillow,” as he loves to sleep under your head (or on your face!) at night.
I’m actually more of a peach cobbler gal, having been raised in the south, but I certainly won’t turn down most any dessert!