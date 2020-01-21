How Long Have You Worked at FCHHA?
3 ½ years ( ½ year as a care attendant and 3 years as a PT)
How does your role at FCHHA contribute to providing the community with exceptional care?
As a Physical Therapist we try to go into the home and get people moving around safely as quick as possible. Patients often come home unable to do their normal daily tasks, so our job is to get them back to doing those things. If this is not possible, we provide them with the information/education on how to do them a new way while still maintaining as much independence as possible.
What do patients need you for / seek you out for?
Patients often seek Physical Therapy after total joint replacements, surgeries, when coming home from a hospital stay for equipment recommendations and for pain management related to a musculoskeletal problem.
What is your favorite aspect of your job?
My favorite part about the job is that we get to go into people’s homes - being in a patient’s home gives you a better opportunity to help them help them self. Oftentimes I see my patient’s frequently in a short period of time, so this allows me to establish a connection with my patients and get to know them better. I get to see what my patients are doing daily and make recommendations as needed to best fit their needs/lifestyle.
What about your job inspires you?
Many of the people I see have to overcome surgeries, trauma, tragedy, and major lifestyle changes. Home health often plays a huge role in these individuals conquering things they didn't think they could do both big and small. Many of my patients are extremely appreciative of the work we do at home health. I love being able to see happiness in a patient or their family member when they are able to do something they haven't been able to do in a long time due to a surgery, disability, or from a health condition. I whole heartily believe that as humans we are capable of so much more then we think we are, and my patients prove that to me every day.