How Long Have You Worked at NMC?
10 months
What do patients need you for / seek you out for?
I help patients make small lifestyle changes that add up to make long-lasting positive effects on their health. The changes can range from diet and exercise to stress management and sleeping. I help patients understand that being healthy is more than working out and eating the right foods, it’s about having a balance between all aspects of our lives to help create the best version of themselves.
What was the last book you read?
The Crown of Feathers. It’s a young adult novel about a young woman who is on the run because she is a phoenix rider (warriors who bond through magic with a phoenix to ride them into battle and do some formidable stuff). There’s everything you could want: Magic, awesome main characters, phoenixes and awesome world building. You should check it out - the cover looks awesome!
What do you do for fun?
Hiking, exercising, yoga, coach lifting, playing classical guitar and cooking.
You’re stranded on a desert island and can bring three things with you – what are they?
A positive attitude, an axe and a lawn chair.
What historic figure would you have dinner with, and why? Eli Wiesel No explanation necessary!
What would your perfect Saturday be like?
A long hike, hard cider, pizza and a whole bunch of dogs.
10. What was the last thing you ate?
I had what I call a ‘Power Parfait’. It has a layer of overnight oats (rolled oats, shredded sweet potato and coconut, whole cashews, raisins, peanut butter, flax seeds, chia seeds, maple syrup, unsweetened coco powder, beet juice and almond milk), a layer of 2% cabot Greek yogurt and then on top of the yogurt is a mix of cherries, strawberries, black berries and blueberries. It’s my lunch everyday and it tastes like dessert!
11. Talk about your favorite pet. My favorite pet is my dog Riley. He is a mix of chow chow, collie, white swiss shepherd, husky and golden retriever. He can throw shade like the best of them and is the biggest diva about the most ridiculous things. He loves to hike and find a fallen tree to make a den underneath it. Before coming to live with me he was a wild dog for years and is covered in shotgun pellets. He’s been through some stuff but even having gone through a lot of abuse he is a big goofball who just wants to play and be loved.