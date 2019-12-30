Dry needling is an effective addition to most physical therapy treatments and is administered by a board-certified physical therapist who is certified in the practice. Dry needling is not acupuncture even though it uses the same needles. Dry needling is performed by inserting a thin myofilament needle into the affected tissue which creates a micro lesion, breaks up the affected tissue and stimulates a healing response to help manage pain. Although the name does sound painful dry needling is typically painless and takes between 15-20 minutes to perform. Treatment will include collection of the patient’s past medical history before a brief screen of the affected tissues range of motion and strength, as well as palpation (examining by feeling with the fingers or hands) by the physical therapist before beginning needling.
Dry needling can provide relief to a multitude of musculoskeletal conditions, including jaw/TMJ pain, and shoulder, knee, back and neck pain. It usually takes between one to four sessions before lasting results are felt due to the needling, although most patients do feel significantly better after the initial treatment session.
Although very effective, dry needling is typically not covered by health insurance and is instead a cash-based practice, which costs ~$25 a treatment session at Northwestern Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation Center. If you are interested in trying dry needling to treat your pain call (802) 524-1232 to schedule your appointment, making sure to specify that you are interested in dry needling, as we would want to schedule you with our trained needling therapist.